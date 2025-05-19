Technology News
English Edition

Epic Games Asks Court to Force Apple to Approve Fortnite on US Store

Epic Games said it submitted Fortnite to the US App Store last week.

By Mark Gurman, Bloomberg | Updated: 19 May 2025 13:17 IST
Epic Games Asks Court to Force Apple to Approve Fortnite on US Store

Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple is yet to disclose if it would allow Fortnite back into the US store

Highlights
  • Epic Games says Apple has blocked Fortnite from releasing in the US
  • It said Fortnite on iOS will be offline worldwide until Apple unblocks it
  • It’s the latest conflict in years of acrimony between the two companies
Advertisement

Epic Games asked a court to force Apple to approve access to the hit game Fortnite in the US App Storethe latest tussle in a long-running feud over Apple's control of game distribution revenue.

The game developer earlier said that Apple “blocked” its latest Fortnite app submission so that it can't be released in the US or on the third-party Epic Games Store in the EU. “Now, sadly, Fortnite on iOS will be offline worldwide until Apple unblocks it,” according to a post on its X account. 

An Apple spokesperson responded later on Friday to the X post, saying that the company “did not take any action to remove the live version of Fortnite from alternative distribution marketplaces” in the EU. Apple said it asked the game company's European division, Epic Sweden, to “resubmit the app update without including the US storefront of the App Store so as not to impact Fortnite in other geographies.”

It's the latest conflict in years of acrimony between the two companies. They have fought in court over Apple's App Store policies, including the commissions it charges on in-app purchases — a key source of Epic Games revenue.

Epic Games said it submitted Fortnite to the US App Store last week, aiming to return it to US iPhone users for the first time in three years. That move followed a judge ruling that Apple must allow third-party apps to steer users to the web to complete in-app purchases without taking a commission. Apple didn't comment on if it would allow Fortnite back into the US store. 

“Apple's refusal to consider Epic's Fortnite submission is Apple's latest attempt to circumvent” the injunction and the court's authority, Epic said in the court filing. “Epic therefore seeks an order enforcing the Injunction, finding Apple in civil contempt yet again, and requiring Apple to promptly accept any compliant Epic app, including Fortnite, for distribution on the US storefront of the App Store.”

On Wednesday, Epic pulled its initial submission after not hearing back from Apple and resubmitted it with updated content to match the game on other platforms.

© 2025 Bloomberg LP

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Epic Games, Fortnite, Apple, US, App Store
Xiaomi 15s Pro, Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra, Xiaomi YU7 Launch Date Announced; XRING 01 Chipset Spotted in Geekbench
Bitcoin Price Drops Below $103,000 Amid Ongoing Market Uncertainty

Related Stories

Epic Games Asks Court to Force Apple to Approve Fortnite on US Store
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo S30, S30 Pro Mini, Pad 5, TWS Air 3 Launch Date, Key Features Confirmed
  2. Google I/O 2025 Starts Today: How to Watch the Keynote Livestream
  3. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Battery and Charging Details Revealed Ahead of Debut
  4. Huawei MateBook Fold Ultimate Design Debuts With 18-Inch Flexible Display
  5. Microsoft Introduces Edit, an Open-Source CLI Text Editor for Windows
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Tipped to Retain Galaxy S24 FE Rear Cameras
  7. Google I/O 2025 LIVE: Google Expected to Announce New AI Features Today
  8. HP Launches OmniBook 5 Series AI PCs With Snapdragon X Series Chipsets
  9. Apple Releases iPadOS 17.7.8 With Fixes for Critical Security Flaws
  10. Huawei Nova 14 Ultra, Nova 14 Pro, Nova 14 Debut With 5,500mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. CloudSEK Raises $19 Million in Latest Funding Round, Plans to Scale AI Models and Platform Integration
  2. Microsoft Introduces Edit, an Open-Source Command Line Text Editor for Windows at Build 2025
  3. Apple Rolls Out iPadOS 17.7.8 Update for iPad With Fixes for Critical Security Flaws
  4. Google I/O 2025 Starts Today: How to Watch the Keynote Livestream
  5. Sun Unleash a 600,000-Mile Filament in Fiery Eruption
  6. New Study Sets Stronger Mass Limit on Ultralight Bosonic Dark Matter
  7. NASA’s Perseverance Captures Deimos Before Dawn in Striking Martian Sky Image
  8. Huawei MateBook Fold Ultimate Design With 18-Inch Double-Layer Flexible OLED Display Launched: Price, Features
  9. Huawei Nova 14 Ultra, Nova 14 Pro, Nova 14 With 5,500mAh Battery, 100W Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Coinbase Faces Multiple Lawsuits After User Data Breach: Report 
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »