Vivo V50e will be launched soon in India. While the Chinese smartphone brand has not revealed the exact launch date of the new V series smartphone, it has shared multiple teasers confirming its colour options and key specifications. The Vivo V50e will feature a quad-curved display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is confirmed to house a 50-megapixel selfie shooter and include multiple AI features like Circle to Search. It will debut as a successor to last year's Vivo V40e.

Vivo V50e Specifications Teased

The Chinese smartphone brand has listed the Vivo V50e on its India website with a 'coming soon' tag. It is set to launch in Pearl White and Sapphire Blue colour options with a quad-curved display surrounded by slim bezels. The display will offer a 120Hz refresh rate. It will feature a metal frame and a glass back. Like the Vivo V40e, the new model is seen with a vertical camera module and Aura Light.

For optics, the Vivo V50e is confirmed to feature a Sony Multifocal Pro Portrait camera with three focal lengths – 26mm (1x), 39mm (1.5x), and 52mm (2x). It will boast a 50-megapixel selfie camera on the front. Both the selfie and rear cameras are said to be capable of 4K video recording. The camera setup will offer a wedding portrait studio feature, which is a combination of wedding style portrait and film camera mode features.

The Vivo V50e will meet IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance ratings and will measure 7.3mm in thickness.

Vivo V50e is set to come with a suite of AI-driven features, including AI Image Expander, AI Note Assist, Circle to Search, and AI Transcript Assist. The AI Image Expander will allow users to expand an image from its edges to a custom proportion. The AI Note Assist will let users format notes smartly, summarise content, extract key to-dos, and translate text, all with just one tap. The Circle-to-Search allow users to search for anything on their screen simply by circling it. The AI Transcript Assist feature will convert audio files into text.

