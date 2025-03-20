Technology News
English Edition

Apple Ordered by EU Antitrust Regulators to Open up to Rivals

Apple slammed the EU order, saying it would hurt users and help its rivals.

By Reuters | Updated: 20 March 2025 13:20 IST
Apple Ordered by EU Antitrust Regulators to Open up to Rivals

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Laurenz Heymann

Apple said the decision is slowing down its ability to innovate for users in Europe

Highlights
  • EU's DMA seeks to rein in the power of Big Tech
  • The first EU order requires Apple to give rivals to access its technology
  • Apple could face an investigation in Europe
Advertisement

Apple was ordered by EU antitrust regulators on Wednesday to open up its closed ecosystem to rivals, with the latter spelling out details on how to go about it in line with the bloc's landmark rules and where non-compliance could lead to an investigation and fines.

The move by the European Commission came six months after it opened so-called specification proceedings to ensure that the iPhone maker complies with the Digital Markets Act (DMA) which seeks to rein in the power of Big Tech.

The first EU order requires Apple to give rival makers of smartphones, headphones and virtual reality headsets access to its technology and mobile operating system so they can connect with iPhones and iPads seamlessly.

The second EU order sets out a detailed process and timeline for Apple to respond to interoperability requests from app developers.

Apple slammed the EU order, saying it would hurt users and help its rivals.

"Today's decisions wrap us in red tape, slowing down Apple's ability to innovate for users in Europe and forcing us to give away our new features for free to companies who don't have to play by the same rules," the company said in an email.

"It's bad for our products and for our European users. We will continue to work with the European Commission to help them understand our concerns on behalf of our users," added Apple.

"With these decision, we are simply implementing the law, and providing regulatory certainty both to Apple and to developers," EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera said in a statement.

Apple could face an investigation if regulators subsequently find that it has not followed through on the order that could lead to a fine as much as 10 percent of its global annual sales.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, EU, Antitrust, Digital Markets Act (DMA)
Nvidia Releases Llama Nemotron AI Reasoning Models for Agentic Workflows

Related Stories

Apple Ordered by EU Antitrust Regulators to Open up to Rivals
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch Date, Key Specifications Tipped
  2. Oppo F29 5G, Oppo F29 Pro 5G Launched in India: Price, Features
  3. Vivo Y19e With 5,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Offers
  4. PebbleOS-Powered Core 2 Duo, Core Time 2 Smartwatches Unveiled
  5. Google Pixel 9a Uses an Older Modem Compared to Other Pixel 9 Models
  6. Sony May Be Developing a 200-Megapixel Camera Sensor for Flagship Phones
  7. HP Omen 16 Slim Gaming Laptop Launched WithÂ Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 GPU
  8. Realme Buds T200 Lite With Up to 48-Hour Total Battery Life Launched in India
  9. iPhone 17 Air Case Leak Hints at Pixel-Like Rear Camera Design
  10. CMF Phone 2 Alleged Hands-on Renders Suggest Upgraded Rear Camera Setup
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta AI Finally Rolling Out in Europe, to Offer Limited Features at First
  2. Infinix Note 50X 5G Confirmed to Get 5,500mAh Battery Ahead of India Launch; Price Range Tipped
  3. CMF Phone 2 Alleged Hands-on Images Leak Online; Suggests Triple Rear Camera Setup
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, Tab S10 FE+ Price, Design, Key Features Surface Online Again
  5. Google Pixel 9a Reportedly Uses Downgraded Modem Compared to Flagship Pixel 9 Models
  6. Ripple CEO Announces End of Four-Year SEC Battle as XRP Surges: Key Details
  7. OpenAI Introduces o1-Pro API for Developers as Its Most Expensive Offering Till Date
  8. Vivo Y19e With Unisoc T7225 Chipset, 5,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Google, Apple Hit by Twin EU Rebuke Amid Big Tech Crackdown
  10. Nvidia Releases Llama Nemotron AI Reasoning Models for Agentic Workflows
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »