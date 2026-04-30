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Jack Dorsey-Backed Divine Brings Popular Vine Platform Back to Life Using Open Protocols

The revival is said to have drawn interest from early Vine creators, including Lele Pons, JimmyHere, MightyDuck, and Jack and Jack.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 April 2026 11:18 IST
Jack Dorsey-Backed Divine Brings Popular Vine Platform Back to Life Using Open Protocols

Photo Credit: Google Play

Divine brings back Vine with 500,000 restored videos

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Highlights
  • Divine introduces compilation mode for endless video streams
  • Platform runs on Nostr for decentralised social networking
  • Creators can upload new six-second looping videos again
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Divine, a reboot of the once-popular short video platform Vine, is now being introduced to users, bringing back its signature looping clips in a new form. The app combines a rebuilt archive of older videos with support for fresh uploads, while also focusing on open protocols and limiting AI-generated content. The platform is positioned as an effort to rethink how short-form video apps function today, with greater emphasis on authenticity and creator control.

Vine Returns as Divine With No Revenue Model

Divine, a Vine-inspired short video app backed by Jack Dorsey, has begun rolling out to users on the App Store and Google Play, according to a report by TechCrunch. The app is available for free on both platforms and on the Nostr-powered Zapstore. For now, access is limited, with the rollout starting with users on the waitlist, while others can join постепенно through invite codes, the report added.

The app is said to revive the six-second looping format popularised by Vine, while also offering a large archive of older content. As per the report, Divine hosts around 500,000 restored videos from nearly 100,000 original creators and allows users to create new looping clips. The archive has grown significantly since its early testing phase in November last year, when it featured a much smaller catalogue, and has now reached its current scale with the public rollout. User profiles are also accessible on the web without needing the app.

The report adds that the Divine project is backed by and Other Stuff, a nonprofit set up in May 2025 to fund experimental open-source social media projects. Jack Dorsey is reportedly not treating it as a commercial venture, but as an effort to revisit Vine's shutdown during his time at Twitter.

Development is said to be led by Evan Henshaw-Plath, also known as Rabble. The team used archived Vine data preserved by Archive Team, stored in large 40GB to 50GB files. They built custom scripts to rebuild videos along with likes, views, and comments, though some data could not be recovered, the report claimed.

The revival is said to have drawn interest from early Vine creators, including Lele Pons, JimmyHere, MightyDuck, and Jack and Jack. According to the report, these creators encouraged the team to delay the launch and refine the app, seeing it as more than just a nostalgic comeback and instead as a chance to rethink how social media works today.

One of the app's key features is a compilation mode, inspired by how many younger users consumed Vine through curated clips. This feature allows users to create playlists of videos. Opening a hashtag such as #cats starts a continuous stream of related Vines. Users can pause to like or repost content, or simply keep watching.

Divine also puts a strong focus on limiting AI-generated content. Users must either record videos directly within the app or verify uploaded clips using C2PA standards, which confirm how the content was created and edited. The goal is to prioritise human-made videos and reduce automated or low-effort uploads.

The Divine app is built on the Nostr protocol and is experimenting with other open social technologies. These include the AT Protocol, which powers Bluesky, and ActivityPub, which underpins platforms such as Mastodon, Flipboard, and Threads. The broader aim is to support decentralised social networking.

Divine does not currently have a revenue model and operates as a public benefit corporation. The team expects creators to earn through brand collaborations and partnerships, while also exploring options such as subscription-style support and premium accounts with additional features.

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Further reading: Divine, Jack Dorsey, App Store, Google Play, Vine
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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