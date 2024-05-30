Technology News
  Apple TV App for Android Smartphones and Tablets Reportedly in Development

Apple TV App for Android Smartphones and Tablets Reportedly in Development

Apple is reportedly hiring engineers to develop an Apple TV app for Android devices.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 May 2024 16:08 IST
Apple TV App for Android Smartphones and Tablets Reportedly in Development

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple TV+ is currently available only on Apple devices and Android TVs

Highlights
  • The Apple TV app may reportedly come to Android smartphones
  • Apple is said to be hiring for the software development of the app
  • Apple TV+ service offers original films, shows and other content
Apple TV may soon be available on Android smartphones and tablets, according to a report. At present, the app is available on Apple devices such as the iPhone, iPad and more. In the Android ecosystem, only smart TVs can access Apple's company's video streaming platform. However, this may soon change as a report suggests the Cupertino-based tech giant has hired engineers to bring its streaming app to Android users.

Apple TV App for Android Devices in Development

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that Apple is hiring engineers for the development of software for the Apple TV app on Android. A job listing was spotted for the role of “Android Software Engineer - Apple TV App”.

It's worth noting that the company's streaming app and subscription service have slightly different names — the Apple TV app allows users to sign up for and access their Apple TV+ subscription on Apple devices and Android TV.

The job listing states, “The Apple TV app team is looking for a proactive, hardworking and experienced senior android engineer to lead the development of fun new features, and to help build an application used by millions to watch and discover TV and sports.”

The iPhone maker's streaming service was launched in 2019 to compete with other popular platforms such as Netflix and Disney+. While it heavily focuses on original content with highly rated shows such as For All Mankind, Severance and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters as well as the Oscar-winning film CODA, it is currently limited to just Apple devices and Android TV users.

Those who wish to watch Apple TV+ shows on an Android phone or tablet can only do so by visiting the web version of the platform. With this move, Apple is reportedly looking to tap the Android smartphone and tablet market, following the introduction of the app on platforms such as smart TVs, Roku and Amazon streaming devices.

Apple TV+ Subscription Price, Availability

Apple TV+ is available in India at a starting price of Rs. 99 per month. Users can initially avail of a 7-day trial to test its services before enrolling. Furthermore, those who purchase a new Apple device such as iPhone, iPad and Mac are promised three months of free Apple TV+ subscription.

The company also offers access to Apple TV+ as part of its Apple One subscription that is available in personal and family options. The personal plan is priced at Rs. 195 per month, while the family option provides access to up to five additional users at a monthly fee of Rs. 365. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Apple TV, Apple TV Android app, Apple, Android, Android TV

