Technology News

OTT Releases This Week: The Boys Season 4, Gaanth Chapter 1, Do aur Do Pyaar, and More

Rap artists Badshah, Divine and Karan will feature on The Great Indian Kapil Show this week

Written by Vaibhavi Mishra, Edited by Ravi R | Updated: 15 June 2024 15:21 IST
OTT Releases This Week: The Boys Season 4, Gaanth Chapter 1, Do aur Do Pyaar, and More

Photo Credit: Prime Video

First three episodes of The Boys's Season 4 are now available to stream on Prime Video

Highlights
  • My Next Guest with David Letterman Season 5 out on Netflix
  • Heeramandi is still topping Netflix India’s Top 10 Series of the week
  • Gangs of Godavari is also now available to stream on Netflix
Advertisement

The predominant theme of this week's fresh releases seems to be thrill and suspense. We travel to the Regency era, a superhero world, a crime site, and a bizarre case of mass suicide. The biggest releases of them all are Prime Video's The Boys Season 4 – which follows the group of familiar vigilantes trying to take down corrupt superheroes – and Netflix's Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2, in which we see the elites entangled in complex love triangles and gossips.

Among Indian originals, JioCinema has dished out a thrilling murder mystery, Gaanth: Chapter 1, which forces you to think about societal psychosis. Next in line is Apple TV's somewhat similar drama Presumed Innocent in which a prosecuting offers is accused of killing his colleague.

If you are in the mood for something light-hearted, you can go for Do aur Do Pyaar on Hotstar, which revolves around loveless marriages, extramarital affairs, and romantic drama with an overall comedic tone. Another alternative is Zee5's Luv Ki Arrange Marriage, in which the single parents of a potential arranged marriage couple end up falling in love with each other.

However, if you don't want anything from romance or thrill genres, there is a new heartwarming show on Amazon miniTV this week called Sisterhood, which is worth watching. It is set in an all-girl convent school and focuses on a group of four girls: studious Zoya (Anvesha Vij), roguish Nikita (Nitya Mathur), slow learner Ann (Bhagyashree Limaye), and savage Gargee (Nidhi Bhanushali). The show serves gallops of nostalgia and is likely to make you smile several times. Do not expect a very deep digging into the complexities of human emotions, though.

Top OTT Releases This Week

With that, here are the biggest OTT releases this week, which you could try from the never-ending stream of content.

The Boys Season4

When: Now Streaming

Where: Prime Video

The much-anticipated anti-hero show is back for its penultimate season. The world is now on the brink, and the stakes are higher than ever. In a rather unexpected turn of events, Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) is getting increasingly closer to the Oval Office, and The Boys are fed up with Butcher (Karl Urban) and his lies. To save the world, the team must come together before it's too late. The season stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr and Erin Moriarty, among others, and ties to the Gen V spin-off. The first three episodes are now available to stream; the rest will be available every week.

Gaanth, Chapter 1: Jamnaa Paar

When: Now Streaming Where: JioCinema

Gaanth is an intense crime thriller set in East Delhi where a disgraced police inspector played by Gadar Singh (Manav Vij) tries to solve the case of what seems like a mass suicide. As the investigation goes further, he joins forces with Sakshi Murmu (Monika Panwar), a brilliant psychiatric intern. A web of crime, superstitions, societal psychosis, and dark secrets awaits.

Presumed Innocent

When: Now Streaming Where: AppleTV+

In Presumed Innocent, we see Jake Gyllenhaal as a chief prosecuting officer in Chicago, who turns out to be the prime suspect in the murder of his colleague and former lover (Renate Reinsve). As his peers try to find out whether he is the culprit and he desperately tries to clear his name, drama and thrill intensify. The limited series is based on Scott Turow's eponymous 1987 novel. The first three episodes are now out; the rest will be released every Wednesday.

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2

When: Now Streaming Where: Netflix

The first part of Bridgerton Season 3 left the fans hanging with Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) finally confessing his love for Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) in the final episode of Part 1. As the second part comes by, more of their blossoming romance is shown, and the couple begins their courtship era. Meanwhile, Penelope's double life as Lady Whistledown stands at the risk of being blown, posing a risk to her new-found love as well.

Do aur Do Pyaar

When: Now Streaming Where: Hotstar

Extramarital affairs are not a new concept, but what if you end up having an affair with your spouse without the knowledge of your secret beau? Chaotic, right? This is what happens in Do aur Do Pyaar. The romantic comedy focuses on a couple (Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi) stuck in a loveless marriage, with both partners having a secret relationship outside their marriage. While looking for the right time to confess their disloyalty and break off the marriage, the unexpected happens, and they start having an affair with each other. Lots of confusion, yelling, sneaking around, drama, and laughter follow.

The Boys Season 4

The Boys Season 4

  • Release Date 13 June 2024
  • Genre Action, Comedy, Crime
  • Cast
    Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capone, Chace Crawford, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell
  • Director
    Philip Sgriccia, Frederick E.O. Toye, Eric Kripke, Catriona McKenzie, Shana Stein
  • Producer
    Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, Judalina Neira, Ken F. Levin, jason Netter
Gaanth Chapter 1: Jamnaa Paar

Gaanth Chapter 1: Jamnaa Paar

  • Release Date 11 June 2024
  • Genre Crime, Thriller
  • Cast
    Anshul Sharma Ansh, Monika Panwar, Manav Vij, Rajendra Bhatia, Hemant Saini, Sourabh Patel, Lavishka Gupta, Gaurav Mishra, Saria Iqbal, Aasokaa
  • Director
    Kanishk Varma
  • Producer
    Mark Benjamin, Anjali Bhushan
Presumed Innocent

Presumed Innocent

  • Release Date 12 June 2024
  • Genre Crime, Drama, Mystery
  • Cast
    Jake Gyllenhaal, Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, Peter Sarsgaard, O-T Fagbenle, Renate Reinsve
  • Director
    Anne Sewitsky, Greg Yaitanes
  • Producer
    David E. Kelley, J.J. Abrams, Rachel Rusch Rich, Matthew Tinker, Dustin Thomason, Sharr White, Jake Gyllenhaal, Anne Sewitsky, Greg Yaitanes
Bridgerton Season 3

Bridgerton Season 3

  • Release Date 16 May 2024
  • Genre Drama, Romance
  • Cast
    Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine Ashbourne, Jonathan Bailey, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Bartlett, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Nicola Coughlan, Phoebe Dynevor, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Martins Imhangbe, Claudia Jessie, Ben Miller, Luke Newton, Regé-Jean Page, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Will Tilston, Polly Walker, Julie Andrews, Simone Ashley, Charithra Chandran, Shelley Conn, Calam Lynch, Rupert Young
  • Producer
    Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Chris Van Dusen, Julie Anne Robinson, Sarada McDermott, Holden Chang, Sarah Dollard
Do Aur Do Pyaar

Do Aur Do Pyaar

  • Release Date 19 April 2024
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Vidya Balan, PratikGandhi, Ileana DCruz, Sendhil Ramamurthy
  • Director
    Shirsha Guha Thakurta
  • Producer
    Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar, Swati Iyer Chawla
Luv Ki Arrange Marriage

Luv Ki Arrange Marriage

  • Release Date 14 June 2024
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Comedy, Kids & Family, Romance
  • Cast
    Sunny Singh, Supriya Pathak, Avneet Kaur, Annu Kapoor, Sudhir Pandey, Deepak Rai, Poornima Sharma, Paritosh Tripathi, Geetika Mehandru, Rajpal Yadav
  • Director
    Ishrat R. Khan
  • Producer
    Kamlesh Bhanushali, Vinod Bhanushali, Vimal K. Lahoti, Raaj Shaandilyaa
Sisterhood (2024)

Sisterhood (2024)

  • Release Date 13 June 2024
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Nidhi Bhanushali, Bhagyashree Limaye, Anvesha Vij, Nitya Mathur, Saumya Uniyal, Meenal Kapoor, Sangeetha Balachandran, Pranail Borale, Himani Sharma, Jasmine Anand
  • Director
    Nayana Shyam
  • Producer
    Viajy Koshy, Chaitanya Kumbhakonum, Shreyansh Pandey
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: The Boys, the boys season 4, Do Aur Do Pyaar, Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Illeana D'Cruz, sendhil ramamurthy, extra marital affair, bridgerton, Bridgerton season 3 part 2, bridgerton season 3, Luke Newton, Nicola Coughlan, lady whistledown, Apple TV, Renate Reinsve, Jake Gyllenhaal, Scott Turow, Murder Mystery, Crime thriller, Crime thriller Films on OTT, OTT, top ott releases, weekly ott release, OTT Premiere, Bridgerton on Netflix, Netflix, Netflix India, Prime video, SonyLiv, ZEE5, Luv Ki Arrange Marriage, gaanth, gaanth chapter 1, The B
Vaibhavi Mishra
Vaibhavi Mishra
Vaibhavi writes about entertainment for Gadgets360. Over the years, she has covered many beats including travel, culture, science, lifestyle, cinema, fashion, technology, and food. When not panicking about work deadlines, Vaibhavi can be found looking for new places to explore, cuisines to try, and poems to read. Vaibhavi is available as @MisVaibhavi on Twitter and on email at vaibhavim@ndtv.com. More
Gullak’s Cast on Show’s Success, Backstage Camaraderie, and the Indian Middle Class

Related Stories

OTT Releases This Week: The Boys Season 4, Gaanth Chapter 1, Do aur Do Pyaar, and More
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Could Ship With a Massive Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. ‘Provide a Level Playing Field for Web3 Businesses’: BWA to FM Nirmala Sitharaman
  2. Bewakoof Partners With Google Cloud to Bring AI-Powered Customised Fashion Capabilities to Its Platform
  3. OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Tipped to Get a Significantly Larger Battery Than Its Predecessor
  4. Infinix XPad Tipped to Launch Soon; Will Be Company's First-Ever Tablet
  5. Google’s Magic Editor Reportedly Available on Samsung Phones; Magic Eraser, More Become Free-to-Use
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Specifications Allegedly Revealed in Massive Leak, Suggest Minor Hardware Upgrades
  7. LinkedIn Introduces New AI-Powered Features to Assist Professionals in Job Search
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ Listed on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity Chipset
  9. iOS 18’s Control Centre Revamp Brings a Quicker Way to Shut Down Your iPhone
  10. Amazon Reportedly Struggling to Build AI Capabilities to Make Alexa Smarter
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »