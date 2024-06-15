The predominant theme of this week's fresh releases seems to be thrill and suspense. We travel to the Regency era, a superhero world, a crime site, and a bizarre case of mass suicide. The biggest releases of them all are Prime Video's The Boys Season 4 – which follows the group of familiar vigilantes trying to take down corrupt superheroes – and Netflix's Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2, in which we see the elites entangled in complex love triangles and gossips.

Among Indian originals, JioCinema has dished out a thrilling murder mystery, Gaanth: Chapter 1, which forces you to think about societal psychosis. Next in line is Apple TV's somewhat similar drama Presumed Innocent in which a prosecuting offers is accused of killing his colleague.

If you are in the mood for something light-hearted, you can go for Do aur Do Pyaar on Hotstar, which revolves around loveless marriages, extramarital affairs, and romantic drama with an overall comedic tone. Another alternative is Zee5's Luv Ki Arrange Marriage, in which the single parents of a potential arranged marriage couple end up falling in love with each other.

However, if you don't want anything from romance or thrill genres, there is a new heartwarming show on Amazon miniTV this week called Sisterhood, which is worth watching. It is set in an all-girl convent school and focuses on a group of four girls: studious Zoya (Anvesha Vij), roguish Nikita (Nitya Mathur), slow learner Ann (Bhagyashree Limaye), and savage Gargee (Nidhi Bhanushali). The show serves gallops of nostalgia and is likely to make you smile several times. Do not expect a very deep digging into the complexities of human emotions, though.

Top OTT Releases This Week

With that, here are the biggest OTT releases this week, which you could try from the never-ending stream of content.

The Boys Season4

When: Now Streaming

Where: Prime Video

The much-anticipated anti-hero show is back for its penultimate season. The world is now on the brink, and the stakes are higher than ever. In a rather unexpected turn of events, Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) is getting increasingly closer to the Oval Office, and The Boys are fed up with Butcher (Karl Urban) and his lies. To save the world, the team must come together before it's too late. The season stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr and Erin Moriarty, among others, and ties to the Gen V spin-off. The first three episodes are now available to stream; the rest will be available every week.

Gaanth, Chapter 1: Jamnaa Paar

When: Now Streaming Where: JioCinema

Gaanth is an intense crime thriller set in East Delhi where a disgraced police inspector played by Gadar Singh (Manav Vij) tries to solve the case of what seems like a mass suicide. As the investigation goes further, he joins forces with Sakshi Murmu (Monika Panwar), a brilliant psychiatric intern. A web of crime, superstitions, societal psychosis, and dark secrets awaits.

Presumed Innocent

When: Now Streaming Where: AppleTV+

In Presumed Innocent, we see Jake Gyllenhaal as a chief prosecuting officer in Chicago, who turns out to be the prime suspect in the murder of his colleague and former lover (Renate Reinsve). As his peers try to find out whether he is the culprit and he desperately tries to clear his name, drama and thrill intensify. The limited series is based on Scott Turow's eponymous 1987 novel. The first three episodes are now out; the rest will be released every Wednesday.

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2

When: Now Streaming Where: Netflix

The first part of Bridgerton Season 3 left the fans hanging with Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) finally confessing his love for Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) in the final episode of Part 1. As the second part comes by, more of their blossoming romance is shown, and the couple begins their courtship era. Meanwhile, Penelope's double life as Lady Whistledown stands at the risk of being blown, posing a risk to her new-found love as well.

Do aur Do Pyaar

When: Now Streaming Where: Hotstar

Extramarital affairs are not a new concept, but what if you end up having an affair with your spouse without the knowledge of your secret beau? Chaotic, right? This is what happens in Do aur Do Pyaar. The romantic comedy focuses on a couple (Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi) stuck in a loveless marriage, with both partners having a secret relationship outside their marriage. While looking for the right time to confess their disloyalty and break off the marriage, the unexpected happens, and they start having an affair with each other. Lots of confusion, yelling, sneaking around, drama, and laughter follow.