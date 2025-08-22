The superstar Rajnikanth action-packed entertainment thriller Coolie, hit theatres on August 14, 2025. Directed by Lokesh Kanagara, the movie has been a fan favorite since its release. As the Rajnikanth fans have cloaked the theatres, there are speculations that the film will also be released in theatres. There are speculations that the gangster drama might premiere on OTT platform in September.

When and where to watch Coolie?

Coolie, the gangster drama, is running in theatres and has already captivated the audience with its gripping tale. That said, the movie is reported to be available on Amazon Prime Video in September. The report further mentions that Prime Video has reportedly acquired digital rights of the movie. That said, there is no official confirmation on whether the movie will be available on OTT platform or not.

Cast and Crew

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, marking his directorial debut with Ranikanth. The cast comprises Rajnikanth in the lead, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in important roles. It also features Aamir Khan in a special appearance. The supporting cast includes Soubin Shahir, Shruthi Hassan, Satayaraj, Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy, and Kaali Venkat: Rishikanth and many more.

The Storyline

Coolie is a high-end action thriller that follows the story of a man named Deva, who previously earned daily wages and now runs a hostel-style mansion in Chennai. His life takes a drastic change when his close friend Rajshekar dies under suspicious circumstances. Now, as Deva digs deeper, he finds a connection between the death and a criminal syndicate led by Kingpin Simon Xavier, who is very ruthless. While nothing seems in his favor, Deva sets out to take revenge. Deva seems to find a tragic connection between himself and Smon as the story unfolds.

Reception

Coolie follows a man's lifelong quest for vengeance, driven by a wrong past that shaped his life, with immense twists and struggles taking the viewer through a turbulent journey. The movie has an IMDB rating of 6.4/10.