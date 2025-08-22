Technology News
English Edition

Coolie OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch Rajnikanth Starrer Movie Online?

Rajnikanth’s Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, follows Deva uncovering crime ties after a friend’s death, releasing soon on Prime.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 August 2025 16:35 IST
Coolie OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch Rajnikanth Starrer Movie Online?

Photo Credit: IMDb

The movie is expected to release this September.

Highlights
  • Deva's life changes after his friend's suspicious death in Chennai
  • A ruthless kingpin, Simon Xavier, becomes Deva's target for revenge
  • Twists unfold as Deva discovers a tactical link to the criminal syndicate
Advertisement

The superstar Rajnikanth action-packed entertainment thriller Coolie, hit theatres on August 14, 2025. Directed by Lokesh Kanagara, the movie has been a fan favorite since its release. As the Rajnikanth fans have cloaked the theatres, there are speculations that the film will also be released in theatres. There are speculations that the gangster drama might premiere on OTT platform in September.

When and where to watch Coolie?

Coolie, the gangster drama, is running in theatres and has already captivated the audience with its gripping tale. That said, the movie is reported to be available on Amazon Prime Video in September. The report further mentions that Prime Video has reportedly acquired digital rights of the movie. That said, there is no official confirmation on whether the movie will be available on OTT platform or not. 

Cast and Crew

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, marking his directorial debut with Ranikanth. The cast comprises Rajnikanth in the lead, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in important roles. It also features Aamir Khan in a special appearance. The supporting cast includes Soubin Shahir, Shruthi Hassan, Satayaraj, Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy, and Kaali Venkat: Rishikanth and many more.

The Storyline

Coolie is a high-end action thriller that follows the story of a man named Deva, who previously earned daily wages and now runs a hostel-style mansion in Chennai. His life takes a drastic change when his close friend Rajshekar dies under suspicious circumstances. Now, as Deva digs deeper, he finds a connection between the death and a criminal syndicate led by Kingpin Simon Xavier, who is very ruthless. While nothing seems in his favor, Deva sets out to take revenge. Deva seems to find a tragic connection between himself and Smon as the story unfolds.

Reception

Coolie follows a man's lifelong quest for vengeance, driven by a wrong past that shaped his life, with immense twists and struggles taking the viewer through a turbulent journey. The movie has an IMDB rating of 6.4/10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Coolie, Rajnikanth, Lokesh Ganagaraj, Crime, Gangster, Thriller, Amazon Prime, OTT Release, Entertainment News
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Blinkit Partners Lenskart for Quick Deliveries of Powered Spectacles in Select Cities
Musk Sought Zuckerberg Help for OpenAI Bid, Court Filing Shows

Related Stories

Coolie OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch Rajnikanth Starrer Movie Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Blinkit Now Delivers Lenskart's Powered Spectacles in These Cities
  2. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Global Variant Could Arrive With These Specifications
  3. Redmi Note 15 Pro+, Redmi Note 15 Pro WithÂ 7,000mAh Battery Go Official
  4. Coolie OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Vivo T4 Pro Teased to Launch in India With 3X Periscope Zoom Camera
  6. OnePlus Ace 6, Upcoming Realme Phone May Debut With 8,000mAh Batteries
  7. Jio Subscribers Can Now Claim a Free 3-Month JioSaavn Pro Trial
  8. Honor Magic 8 Series Launch Timeline Leaked, These Models May Debut First
  9. OpenAI Begins Hiring Ahead of Plans to Open First Office in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Anticipated Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch; Said to Feature 4,900mAh Battery
  2. GTA Online Players Can Claim GTA$1 Million Cash As Part of Rockstar’s ‘End of Summer’ Giveaway
  3. Honor Magic 8 Series Launch Timeline Leaked, Two Models Said to Debut First
  4. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Global Variant to Launch With Different Battery, Camera Specifications, Tipster Claims
  5. Musk Sought Zuckerberg Help for OpenAI Bid, Court Filing Shows
  6. Bitcoin Stands at $113,000, Ether Holds $4,280 Amidst ETF Flows, Inflation Risks
  7. Maalik Now Available for Rent on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know About Rajkumar Rao Starrer Movie
  8. Coolie OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch Rajnikanth Starrer Movie Online?
  9. Blinkit Partners Lenskart for Quick Deliveries of Powered Spectacles in Select Cities
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-Fold Will Reportedly Allow You to Run Three Apps Simultaneously With One UI 8
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »