Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Kerala Based Technology Firm Develops AI Aimed at Helping Expecting and New Parents

Kerala-Based Technology Firm Develops AI Aimed at Helping Expecting and New Parents

The firm's 'Janani' AI assistant is said to provide personalised recommendations and insights tailored to each parent's unique needs and circumstances.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 3 April 2023 17:21 IST
Kerala-Based Technology Firm Develops AI Aimed at Helping Expecting and New Parents

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Alex Bodini

Cuddle assists parents with prenatal care and nutrition, postpartum recovery, infant development

Highlights
  • The new Cuddle app for parents is accessible via WhatsApp
  • The service also offers access to human mentors, the firm says
  • Cuddle was developed by Kerala-based firm Totto

Totto, a Kerala-based tech company, on Monday announced the launch of Cuddle, a service which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to provide support to expecting and new parents throughout pregnancy and parenting.

The company said Cuddle will provide a comprehensive suite of services designed to address the unique needs of each parent, including prenatal care and nutrition, postpartum recovery, infant development, and more.

"Cuddle is now available on WhatsApp, offering parents a convenient and reliable way to access personalized guidance and assistance from a team of experts," the company said in a release.

Jofin Joseph, the CEO of Totto said parents face a range of challenges every day, but the options to seek trusted advice are minimal.

Joseph said parents can ask questions and share their concerns with the AI.

"Our AI Assistant -we call her ‘Janani'-can understand the parent's needs and provide personalised recommendations and insights tailored to each parent's unique needs and circumstances," Joseph said.

Beyond the AI, Cuddle also has real human mentors to help parents through the journey, he said.

"We also have short video lessons from the best experts like gynaecologists, paediatricians, lactation consultants, psychologists, relationship experts, and more. We have 150+ doctors and experts on our platform, committed to this Knowledge Revolution in Parenting," Joseph said.

The company said parents can access Cuddle's services via WhatsApp.

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cuddle, AI, AI Assistant
TRAI Issues Draft to Repeal Regulation on Dial-Up Quality, Leased Line Internet Access Service
Google Nearby Share Feature to Allow Transfer of Files Between Windows PC, Android Devices

Related Stories

Kerala-Based Technology Firm Develops AI Aimed at Helping Expecting and New Parents
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Hide Individual Chats From Prying Eyes: Details
  2. Vivo T2 5G Series Launch Timeline, Specifications Leaked: Details
  3. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  4. Google Pixel 7a Storage and Colour Options Tipped: Details
  5. Realme GT Neo 5 SE With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC Launched: Price, Details
  6. Google Nearby Share Feature Now Allows Transfer of Files to Windows PC
  7. Truecaller: How to Change Name, Delete Account, Remove Tags, More
  8. Nokia C12 Plus With 4,000mAh Battery Debuts in India at This Price
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G India Price Tipped, Here's How Much It May Cost
  10. UIDAI Records Over 1 Crore Mobile Numbers Linked With Aadhaar in February
#Latest Stories
  1. Delhi LG Permits 55 More E-Commerce, Retail Outlets to Operate Round-the-Clock
  2. Tejas Networks Wins Rs. 696 Crore Order From BSNL, Its Largest-Ever Contract
  3. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Lock Individual Chats, Suggests Android Beta Update
  4. Google Nearby Share Feature to Allow Transfer of Files Between Windows PC, Android Devices
  5. Kerala-Based Technology Firm Develops AI Aimed at Helping Expecting and New Parents
  6. TRAI Issues Draft to Repeal Regulation on Dial-Up Quality, Leased Line Internet Access Service
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Concept Render Shows Bigger Cover Screen
  8. Algorand Aims to Make India Hotspot for Web3 Developers, Blockchain Projects: Anil Kakani
  9. Vivo X Flip Design Leaks in Photo Showing Outer Display, Confirming Previously Leaked Schematics: Details
  10. IISc Researchers Develop Ultramicroscopic Supercapacitor With Enhanced Energy Storage Capacity: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.