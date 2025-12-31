OnePlus 15 was launched in India in November and has just begun making its way to global markets like the US. The rumour mill, however, is already churning out information about its purported successor. According to a tipster, the handset, ubiquitously known as the OnePlus 16, could be in line for a massive camera upgrade. It is tipped to be equipped with a 200-megapixel camera sensor, and could share its imaging hardware with the rumoured Oppo Find N6.

OnePlus 16 Leak

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the OnePlus 16 will adopt the flagship imaging scheme of the rumoured Oppo Find N6, including the primary and the telephoto lens.

Consequently, the OnePlus 16 may come with a 200-megapixel rear camera. The Find N6, notably, was recently tipped to pack a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel camera, a secondary 50-megapixel sensor, and a third 200-megapixel camera.

If this turns out to be accurate, it would indicate a major shift from the OnePlus 15, whose downgrades in terms of on-paper camera specifications were a major talking point. The handset was launched earlier this year, featuring a triple 50-megapixel rear camera system. While the pixel count matched its predecessor, the sensors were considerably smaller.

In Gadgets 360 review of the OnePlus 15, we discussed that even though the handset's software refinements and algorithms made up for the smaller sensors to a certain extent, it could not match the excellent imaging offered by its recent predecessors, namely the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 13.

Thus, this upgrade to a 200-megapixel telephoto lens could spell great news for potential buyers.

While the camera upgrade is said to be a step forward, a previous leak on social media suggested that the brand could introduce another controversial change with one of its upcoming flagship models. It is believed that OnePlus is aiming to achieve a balance between a screen with a high resolution and an extremely high refresh rate; 240Hz.

The post was filled with comments about the company wasting money on such a high refresh rate display when it could be reinvested to improve other areas, such as the cameras

