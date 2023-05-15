Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to Feature Samsung DeX Workstation Mode: Report

Samsung DeX allows users to connect their phones to Windows and Mac computers to access an interface that is similar to a desktop PC.

Updated: 15 May 2023
Photo Credit: Samsung

Galaxy Z Flip 5 may launch as a successor to the Galaxy Z Flip 4 (pictured)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to debut alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 later this year. The upcoming Galaxy Flip 5 foldable phone could ship with one of Samsung's flagship features that will let users connect their phones to PCs with a wired or wireless connection, as per a report. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 in August last year and the company is reportedly working on the next generation of its foldable phones that are expected to debut in the second half of 2023.

According to a SamMobile report citing unnamed sources, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could support Samsung DeX, a that allows the users to connect their flagship phones to a monitor, keyboard, and mouse. Samsung's desktop-mode software can turn smartphones and tablets into a portable PC that can be easily accessed at any time. As of now, the Galaxy Z Flip phones do not support Samsung DeX. It is currently available on Galaxy S9, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra series of smartphones.

If the company does ship the phone with DeX support, it would make the Samsung Galaxy Flip 5 the smallest phone with support for DeX. There is no word on whether other Galaxy Flip phones will receive this feature through a software update, as per the report.

According to a recent report, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 could be unveiled in July. The phone is expected to sport a comparatively large 3.4-inch outer screen with a resolution of 720x748 pixels and 305ppi pixel density. For comparison, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is equipped with a 1.9-inch outer screen.

Other leaked specifications of the purported foldable handset include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, up to 512GB of inbuilt storage, and 8GB of RAM. The phone will also reportedly support 25W wired fast charging. For software, it is expected to boot Android 13- based One UI 5.1.1 out-of-the-box. 

