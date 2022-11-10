Technology News
DigiLocker Updated With Support for Storing Ayushman Bharat Personal Health Records

DigiLocker users will be able to share selected records with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission registered healthcare professionals.

By ANI |  Updated: 10 November 2022 17:40 IST
Users can also scan and upload their old health records on the DigiLocker app

  • DigiLocker-issued records are deemed to be at par with physical documents
  • Users can share records with ABDM registered healthcare professionals
  • DigiLocker claimed to have over 130 million registered users

DigiLocker has successfully completed its second level of integration with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and users can now digitally store health records and link them with their Ayushman Bharat Health Account. DigiLocker aims at the Digital Empowerment of citizens by providing access to authentic digital documents. The issued documents in the DigiLocker system are deemed to be at par with the original physical documents.

DigiLocker had earlier completed level 1 integration with ABDM wherein the platform had added ABHA or Ayushman Bharat Health Account creation facility for its 13 crore users. The latest integration will now enable users to utilise DigiLocker as a Personal Health Records (PHR) app.

In addition to this, Ayushman Bharat holders can also link their health records from different Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission registered health facilities like hospitals and labs and access them via DigiLocker, a Ministry of Health and Family Welfare statement said on Thursday.

Users can also scan and upload their old health records on the app. Further, they can share selected records with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission registered healthcare professionals.

RS Sharma, CEO of the National Health Authority (NHA), said: "Under the ABDM, we are building an inter-operable health ecosystem. The different applications from both the public and private sector partners integrating with ABDM are helping expand the reach of the scheme to more users and adding more functionalities."

"DigiLocker is a trusted and popular app to access authentic documents. Therefore, it is a significant development as users would now get to use it as a PHR app and get the benefits of paperless record keeping," the CEO added in the statement.

The health locker services are now available to all registered users of DigiLocker.

Speaking about the integration, Shri Abhishek Singh, MD & CEO, the Digital India Corporation, said, "We are proud to extend the benefits of ABDM to our 130 million registered users. The platform has already helped generate close to 85 thousand ABHA numbers. With the health locker integration, we're positive that more people would be able to easily link and manage their health records digitally. DigiLocker aims to be the preferred health locker for ABHA users."

