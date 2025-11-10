DigiLocker is a government-supported digital platform that allows users to store and access official documents online. Created by the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) under the Digital India initiative, this service eliminates the hassle of carrying physical copies of all documents. It uses your Aadhaar number for identity verification and enables you to securely store and access digital versions of your government-issued documents, offering convenient access. The digital copies are as legally valid as the physical documents and are accepted by authorities like Indian Railways and, traffic police.

Steps to Get Official Documents in DigiLocker

Users can safely store their Aadhaar, PAN, and other official documents on their phone using the DigiLocker app. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to fetch or upload your documents using DigiLocker.

Download the DigiLocker App on your Android (Google Play) or iOS (App Store) smartphone. Choose preferred languages Sign in with your credentials. New users can register using a mobile number linked to Aadhaar and get an OTP Enter your Aadhaar number to verify and link it with DigiLocker Set a 6-digit security PIN Head to the Issued Documents section Select the issuing authority, like UIDAI for Aadhaar, Income Tax Department for PAN Fetch documents by entering basic details like Aadhaar or PAN number and date of birth DigiLocker will fetch your documents from the government database The documents will be saved in the Issued Documents

You can add other documents, like a driving licence or a birth certificate, by entering the term in the Search bar. Here are the steps for fetching the driving licence in the DigiLocker app.

Select “Ministry of Road Transport and Highways” (MoRTH) as the issuer. Enter your Driving License Number and other details Tap Get Document, and the app will fetch the license from the government database. It will now appear in your Issued Documents section

Here's how to upload documents to the DigiLocker app:

Head to Drive and tap the '+' icon Select the document file from your phone Save the Document

Documents saved in DigiLocker hold the same legal validity as physical copies and are accepted by various government bodies. Users can enable app lock or biometric authentication within the app. It is advised to keep your DigiLocker PIN or login details confidential.