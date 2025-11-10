DigiLocker app is available on both Google Play and App Store
The app can have issued documents and uploaded documents
Users can sign in with Aadhaar number or phone number
Advertisement
DigiLocker is a government-supported digital platform that allows users to store and access official documents online. Created by the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) under the Digital India initiative, this service eliminates the hassle of carrying physical copies of all documents. It uses your Aadhaar number for identity verification and enables you to securely store and access digital versions of your government-issued documents, offering convenient access. The digital copies are as legally valid as the physical documents and are accepted by authorities like Indian Railways and, traffic police.
Steps to Get Official Documents in DigiLocker
Users can safely store their Aadhaar, PAN, and other official documents on their phone using the DigiLocker app. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to fetch or upload your documents using DigiLocker.
Documents saved in DigiLocker hold the same legal validity as physical copies and are accepted by various government bodies. Users can enable app lock or biometric authentication within the app. It is advised to keep your DigiLocker PIN or login details confidential.
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations.
More