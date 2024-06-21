Technology News
  Apple Brings Professional Camera Controls to iPhone With Final Cut Camera App

Apple Brings Professional Camera Controls to iPhone With Final Cut Camera App

The app offers access to professional camera settings such as shutter speed, ISO, white balance, and manual focus on the iPhone.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 June 2024 14:32 IST
Apple Brings Professional Camera Controls to iPhone With Final Cut Camera App

Final Cut Camera for iPhone is free to download on the Apple App Store

Highlights
  • Apple released Final Cut Camera app for the iPhone on App Store
  • It brings professional controls like shutter speed control to the iPhone
  • Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 was released as a free update to existing users
Final Cut Camera app is now available for download on the App Store. Apple first unveiled the app during the Let Loose event in May alongside the launch of its new MacBook models. However, there was no information regarding its launch timeline, prompting speculation among Apple fans. iPhone users can now get the app from the App Store and it is free to download, offering professional camera controls and editing tools on mobile.

Final Cut Camera app

According to a post in the Apple Newsroom, Final Cut Camera is “an all-new video capture app” that enables creators to “wirelessly connect and remotely direct each video angle”. It is also the first time that Apple is offering professional camera controls on the iPhone via a first-party app. Users now have access to settings including shutter speed, ISO, white balance, and manual focus.

Final Cut Camera can work as a standalone professional video capture app on the iPhone as well as the iPad. As per Apple, users can start a Live Multicam session by connecting up to four devices running the Final Cut Camera app. This enables them to remotely preview, record, and sync video angles in Final Cut Pro for iPad.

The app also claims to offer features such as ratio guides and grid overlays for shot composition, zebra indicators for exposure, and focus peaking for precise camera focus. Furthermore, creators can also choose between different colour and dynamic ranges, including SDR (Rec. 709) and HDR (HLG), in addition to Log, which is only available when Apple ProRes is turned on. They can also select from 720p, 1080p and 4K resolutions, as well as 24fps, 25fps (PAL), 30fps and 60fps refresh rates.

To get the best shot, it also offers stabilisation within the app which reduces shakiness and movement, as per Apple. Users can choose between different focal lengths for shooting with three options present for the iPhone 15 Pro: 13mm, 24mm and 77mm. The app is available on the App Store for iPhone Xs and later models, running iOS 17.4 or later.

Alongside Final Cut Camera for the iPhone, Apple also released Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 which also gets the Live MultiCam feature. The app is free for existing users, while new users can sign-up for it starting at Rs. 499 per month.

Apple Brings Professional Camera Controls to iPhone With Final Cut Camera App
