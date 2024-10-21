Apple introduced the iPhone 16 series last month with new Camera Control, Action button across all models, and new chipsets. The iPhone 17 family is still a year away from launch, but latest rumours suggest that Apple could have something new up in its sleeves for next year's models. A well-known analyst states that iPhone 17 Pro models will come with a notable camera upgrade. Both iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are said to feature a new telephoto rear camera. Meanwhile, a new iPhone 17 Air (Slim) model is said to replace the iPhone Plus model next year.

As reported by Macrumors, Jeff Pu of Haitong International Tech Research outlined his expectations for the iPhone 17 series in his latest research note. The analyst believes the the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will arrive with a 48-megapixel telephoto rear camera and a 12-megapixel selfie shooter. For comparison, the current iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max feature 12-megapixel telephoto and front cameras

On top of that, the iPhone 17 Pro pair is said to be equipped with 12GB of RAM, up from 8GB in iPhone 16 Pro models. The upgraded memory could contribute to improved performance for Apple Intelligence and multitasking. Likewise, Pu believes that Apple will provide a "much narrowed Dynamic Island," on the iPhone 17 Pro Max model as a result of the device adopting a smaller "metalens" for the Face ID system.

Like their 2024 counterparts, the iPhone 17 Pro will get a 6.3-inch display whereas the iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature a 6.9-inch display, said the report. Both models are said to run on a new A19 Pro chip manufactured with TSMC's same 3nm process.

iPhone 17 Air Specifications

The report includes details about the rumoured iPhone 17 Air aka iPhone 17 Slim. Jeff Pu reiterates that it will pack a 6.6-inch display, 8GB of RAM, and the Dynamic Island. It could be powered by a 3nm Bionic A19 chip that will also be present in the vanilla iPhone 17.

Additionally, the iPhone 17 Air may introduce Apple's first 5G modem. It is said to carry a 48-megapixel rear camera and a 24-megapixel front camera. It is likely to have an aluminium frame. Pu says this model will have an entirely new design.

Based on previous iPhone release schedules, the iPhone 17 series is expected to be announced in September 2025 with vanilla iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the new slimmer iPhone 17 Air. We can expect more details about the series to surface over the coming months.