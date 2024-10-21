Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 17 Pro Series Said to Get 48 Megapixel Telephoto Camera, 12GB RAM; iPhone 17 Air May Use A19 Chip

iPhone 17 Pro Series Said to Get 48-Megapixel Telephoto Camera, 12GB RAM; iPhone 17 Air May Use A19 Chip

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max may get a 24-megapixel front camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 October 2024 12:04 IST
iPhone 17 Pro Series Said to Get 48-Megapixel Telephoto Camera, 12GB RAM; iPhone 17 Air May Use A19 Chip

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max feature 12-megapixel telephoto and front cameras

Highlights
  • iPhone 17 Pro models might ship with a notable camera upgrade
  • iPhone 17 Pro Max is rumoured to sport a narrower Dynamic Island
  • The next iPhone family could go official in September 2025
Advertisement

Apple introduced the iPhone 16 series last month with new Camera Control, Action button across all models, and new chipsets. The iPhone 17 family is still a year away from launch, but latest rumours suggest that Apple could have something new up in its sleeves for next year's models. A well-known analyst states that iPhone 17 Pro models will come with a notable camera upgrade. Both iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are said to feature a new telephoto rear camera. Meanwhile, a new iPhone 17 Air (Slim) model is said to replace the iPhone Plus model next year.

As reported by Macrumors, Jeff Pu of Haitong International Tech Research outlined his expectations for the iPhone 17 series in his latest research note. The analyst believes the the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will arrive with a 48-megapixel telephoto rear camera and a 12-megapixel selfie shooter. For comparison, the current iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max feature 12-megapixel telephoto and front cameras

On top of that, the iPhone 17 Pro pair is said to be equipped with 12GB of RAM, up from 8GB in iPhone 16 Pro models. The upgraded memory could contribute to improved performance for Apple Intelligence and multitasking. Likewise, Pu believes that Apple will provide a "much narrowed Dynamic Island," on the iPhone 17 Pro Max model as a result of the device adopting a smaller "metalens" for the Face ID system.

Like their 2024 counterparts, the iPhone 17 Pro will get a 6.3-inch display whereas the iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature a 6.9-inch display, said the report. Both models are said to run on a new A19 Pro chip manufactured with TSMC's same 3nm process.

iPhone 17 Air Specifications

The report includes details about the rumoured iPhone 17 Air aka iPhone 17 Slim. Jeff Pu reiterates that it will pack a 6.6-inch display, 8GB of RAM, and the Dynamic Island. It could be powered by a 3nm Bionic A19 chip that will also be present in the vanilla iPhone 17.

Additionally, the iPhone 17 Air may introduce Apple's first 5G modem. It is said to carry a 48-megapixel rear camera and a 24-megapixel front camera. It is likely to have an aluminium frame. Pu says this model will have an entirely new design.

Based on previous iPhone release schedules, the iPhone 17 series is expected to be announced in September 2025 with vanilla iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the new slimmer iPhone 17 Air. We can expect more details about the series to surface over the coming months.

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Massive screen size
  • Brilliant display
  • Performance beast
  • Camera Control is a boon
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Bad
  • Big phone for one-hand use
  • Expensive
  • No Apple Intelligence at launch
  • Slow-wired charging support
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A18 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro Series, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Slim
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
HMD Fusion Venom Edition Teased to Launch Soon in Collaboration With Marvel's Venom: The Last Dance

Related Stories

iPhone 17 Pro Series Said to Get 48-Megapixel Telephoto Camera, 12GB RAM; iPhone 17 Air May Use A19 Chip
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition Launched: Specifications, Price
  2. OnePlus 13 Launch Date, Colour Options, Design Officially Confirmed
  3. iPhone 16 Plus Review: The One Worth Buying This Year
  4. iPhone 17 Pro Models May Come With New Front and Telephoto Cameras
  5. HMD Fusion Venom-Themed Phone Teased to Launch Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. India Has the Advantage of Second AI - ‘Aspirational India’: PM Modi
  2. OnePlus Acknowledges Green Line, Motherboard Issues in Phones, Reaffirms Quality Commitment: Report
  3. iPhone 17 Pro Series Said to Get 48-Megapixel Telephoto Camera, 12GB RAM; iPhone 17 Air May Use A19 Chip
  4. HMD Fusion Venom Edition Teased to Launch Soon in Collaboration With Marvel's Venom: The Last Dance
  5. OnePlus 13 Launch Date Confirmed; Colour Options, Design Officially Revealed
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition With 200-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Milky Way Could Be Part of a Much Larger Cosmic Structure, Possibly Linked to the Shapley Concentration
  8. STAR1 Robot Breaks Record with Sneakers, Reaches 8Mph in Gobi Desert Test
  9. Prolonged Standing Poses Circulatory Health Risks, Study Suggests
  10. New Project Aims to Relocate Oyamel Fir Trees to Protect Monarch Butterflies
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »