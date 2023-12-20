Apple on Tuesday rolled out iOS 17.2.1 to eligible iPhone models along with unspecified bug fixes, ahead of the upcoming holiday season. The update has been released a week after the iPhone maker rolled out the iOS 17.2 update with the Journal app (Review), that was first announced at WWDC 2023. Notably, Apple hasn't issued an update for iPadOS, but macOS Sonoma has been updated to version 14.2.1 with a fix for a screen sharing bug, according to the Cupertino company.

If you have an iPhone XS or newer model, you can now update to iOS 17.2.1, as per the company's security releases website. Just like the iOS 17.1.1 and iOS 17.0.2 releases, the latest security update does not have any published CVE (common vulnerabilities and exposures) entries. Apple recommends all users should update to iOS 17.2.1, even though it has not specified which bugs it has fixed in its release notes.

You can install the 240MB update on your iPhone by opening the settings app and navigating to General > Software Update > Update Now. If you have allowed Apple to automatically download iOS updates, you might see an Install Now button that will restart your smartphone if its battery has enough charge.

Apple has also released macOS Sonoma 14.2.1 with bug fixes for recent Mac computers. According to details shared by Apple, the latest update for macOS Sonoma fixes a WindowServer (a process used by apps to communicate with the display on macOS) bug that caused users sharing their screen to unintentionally share incorrect content.

Last week, iOS 17.2 was rolled out to users with a new Journal app, support for capturing Spatial Video on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and new actions for the Action button that arrived on the company's latest Pro models. The update also added support for the Qi2 wireless charging standard to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 series, according to Apple.

The company has also rolled out iOS 17.3 beta 1 with new features to beta testers. Users who have opted to receive beta updates for iOS 17 can now try out features like Apple's new Stolen Device Protection feature that mandates the use of Touch ID or Face ID before making account related changes on an iPhone after it is stolen. Collaborative playlists on Apple Music — another feature announced months ago at WWDC 2023, are finally making their way to iOS 17.3.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.