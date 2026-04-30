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Gemini Now Lets Users Generate and Export Files With Support for PDF, Word Formats

Google says Gemini's new feature eliminates the need for copying and pasting content across apps.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 30 April 2026 09:49 IST
Gemini Now Lets Users Generate and Export Files With Support for PDF, Word Formats

Photo Credit: Google

The feature also supports technical formats such as LaTeX and Markdown (MD)

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Highlights
  • Users can now directly export PDFs and Word files from chat
  • The update supports several formats, including Markdown
  • The feature is rolling out globally to all Gemini app users
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Google on Wednesday rolled out a new feature for the Gemini app that allows users to generate and export files directly from chat. As per the Mountain View-based tech giant, its new addition makes it easier to turn ideas into shareable documents. Users can create downloadable files such as PDFs, Microsoft Word documents, Excel spreadsheets, and Google Workspace files with a single prompt. Google says they can move from brainstorming to a finished file without needing to switch between apps.

Downloadable Files in Gemini

With the latest update, Gemini can create a wide range of file formats directly within the chat interface. In a blog post, the company said that it supports document formats like Google Docs, Google Slides, Microsoft Word (.docx), PDF, Plain Text (TXT), and Rich Text Format (RTF). For spreadsheets, users can generate Google Sheets, Microsoft Excel (.xlsx), and CSV files.

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Apart from this, the feature also supports technical formats such as LaTeX and Markdown (MD).

Google claims this eliminates the need for copying and pasting content across apps. Giving an example, the company said that users can prompt Gemini to create a budget proposal and export it as an Excel file, or turn rough ideas into a structured document that can be saved as a PDF or Word file. Once the file is generated, it can be downloaded directly to a device or exported to Google Drive.

To use the feature, users need to enter a prompt describing the file they want to create, such as drafting a report or building a spreadsheet. Gemini then generates the file, after which users can select an export option to save it in their preferred format. The feature is said to be rolling out globally and is available to all Gemini app users, including Google Workspace customers, individual subscribers, and users signed in with personal accounts.

The latest addition builds upon a broad set of features for Google Workspace announced at the Google Cloud Next 2026 event earlier this month. The most notable highlight is Workspace Intelligence, a system that can interpret relationships between files, projects, and collaborators across apps like Docs, Slides, and Gmail to enable more advanced, automated workflows.

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Further reading: Gemini, Google, AI
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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