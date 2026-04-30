Google on Wednesday rolled out a new feature for the Gemini app that allows users to generate and export files directly from chat. As per the Mountain View-based tech giant, its new addition makes it easier to turn ideas into shareable documents. Users can create downloadable files such as PDFs, Microsoft Word documents, Excel spreadsheets, and Google Workspace files with a single prompt. Google says they can move from brainstorming to a finished file without needing to switch between apps.

Downloadable Files in Gemini

With the latest update, Gemini can create a wide range of file formats directly within the chat interface. In a blog post, the company said that it supports document formats like Google Docs, Google Slides, Microsoft Word (.docx), PDF, Plain Text (TXT), and Rich Text Format (RTF). For spreadsheets, users can generate Google Sheets, Microsoft Excel (.xlsx), and CSV files.

Apart from this, the feature also supports technical formats such as LaTeX and Markdown (MD).

Google claims this eliminates the need for copying and pasting content across apps. Giving an example, the company said that users can prompt Gemini to create a budget proposal and export it as an Excel file, or turn rough ideas into a structured document that can be saved as a PDF or Word file. Once the file is generated, it can be downloaded directly to a device or exported to Google Drive.

To use the feature, users need to enter a prompt describing the file they want to create, such as drafting a report or building a spreadsheet. Gemini then generates the file, after which users can select an export option to save it in their preferred format. The feature is said to be rolling out globally and is available to all Gemini app users, including Google Workspace customers, individual subscribers, and users signed in with personal accounts.

The latest addition builds upon a broad set of features for Google Workspace announced at the Google Cloud Next 2026 event earlier this month. The most notable highlight is Workspace Intelligence, a system that can interpret relationships between files, projects, and collaborators across apps like Docs, Slides, and Gmail to enable more advanced, automated workflows.