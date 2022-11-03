Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Gmail Package Tracking Features for Users in the US Announced Ahead of Holiday Season

Gmail Package Tracking Features for Users in the US Announced Ahead of Holiday Season

The move comes at a time when the US is preparing for a holiday season that traditionally sees a surge in retail purchases.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 3 November 2022 15:19 IST
Gmail Package Tracking Features for Users in the US Announced Ahead of Holiday Season

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Artem Podrez

Gmail users may choose to turn off the package tracking feature at any time

Highlights
  • Gmail package tracking to support most major US shipping carriers
  • Feature will allow users to see delivery status at a glance
  • Gmail will introduce delay label in the coming months

Gmail, Google's free email service, is launching a feature that will allow users in the US to track and monitor packages and delivery information for orders placed by the user using their Gmail ID. Users will be able to access these details from their inbox, according to the company. The move comes at a time when the US is building up to a holiday season that is traditionally known to see a surge in retail purchases in terms of gifts, utilities, and goodies. The package tracking feature will be made available across major US shipping carriers, according to the search giant.

For orders attached to tracking numbers, Gmail will display the order's current delivery status right on the user's inbox 'list view' page and through an additional 'summary' card at the top of individual emails pertaining to the order. The important details showcased at a glance will include estimated arrival date and status such as 'Label created,' 'Arriving tomorrow' or 'Delivered today,' according to a blog post by Google.gmail order tracking gsmarena large

 

Users in the US wishing to activate the package tracking feature on their inbox may do so from the Gmail settings section.

Meanwhile, users also have the option to activate package tracking right from their inbox, through a message prompt that is triggered once the algorithm detects an inbound email that contains tracking numbers, or package order information. Since the company needs to check for updates on the user's behalf, it will require explicit consent to do so, according to the company.

Users may choose to turn off the package tracking feature at any time through the Gmail settings menu.

Google also announced that it will introduce a system in the coming months that will proactively detect delays in orders which will be flagged through a 'delay' label. The feature will also bring the relevant email to the top of the users' inbox, according to the firm.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Gmail, Google, Gmail Package Tracking, Package Tracking
The Sandman Season 2: Netflix Renews Neil Gaiman's Fantasy Series

Related Stories

Gmail Package Tracking Features for Users in the US Announced Ahead of Holiday Season
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel to Support All 5G Phones Except iPhone From Mid-November, CEO Says
  2. Nokia 2780 Flip With Qualcomm 215 SoC Launched: All Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23+ US Variant Listed on Geekbench, Specifications Tipped
  4. Vivo X90 Series Monikers, Model Numbers Spotted Ahead of Launch: Report
  5. Moto G72 Review: The Odd One Out
  6. Canon EOS R6 Mark II Launched in India: Price, Details
  7. How Intel Designed Its 13th Gen Core CPUs and Learns What Users Want
#Latest Stories
  1. Cyberattacks Being Fuelled by Ukraine War, Geopolitics, EU Cybersecurity Agency Says
  2. Canon EOS R6 Mark II With 24.2-Megapixel Sensor, 40fps Burst Shooting Launched in India: Price, Details
  3. Nokia 2780 Flip With Qualcomm 215 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. iPhone Factory Lockdown Shows Risk of Dependence on Zero-COVID China for Manufacturing, Analysts Say
  5. EU Said to Draft Propose Rules for Airbnb, Rental Firms to Share Data With Authorities Next Week
  6. Google Play Games PC Beta Expanded to More Regions, Minimum Specifications Slashed
  7. Oppo Find X6 Series Camera Specifications Tipped, May Support 4K HDR Night Video Recording
  8. EU Issues Warning to Crypto Influencers Before MiCA Legislation Goes Live
  9. Instagram Adds Support for Buying and Selling Polygon NFTs Within the App
  10. Agatha: Coven of Chaos Casts Aubrey Plaza Opposite Kathryn Hahn: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.