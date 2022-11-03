Gmail, Google's free email service, is launching a feature that will allow users in the US to track and monitor packages and delivery information for orders placed by the user using their Gmail ID. Users will be able to access these details from their inbox, according to the company. The move comes at a time when the US is building up to a holiday season that is traditionally known to see a surge in retail purchases in terms of gifts, utilities, and goodies. The package tracking feature will be made available across major US shipping carriers, according to the search giant.

For orders attached to tracking numbers, Gmail will display the order's current delivery status right on the user's inbox 'list view' page and through an additional 'summary' card at the top of individual emails pertaining to the order. The important details showcased at a glance will include estimated arrival date and status such as 'Label created,' 'Arriving tomorrow' or 'Delivered today,' according to a blog post by Google.

Users in the US wishing to activate the package tracking feature on their inbox may do so from the Gmail settings section.

Meanwhile, users also have the option to activate package tracking right from their inbox, through a message prompt that is triggered once the algorithm detects an inbound email that contains tracking numbers, or package order information. Since the company needs to check for updates on the user's behalf, it will require explicit consent to do so, according to the company.

Users may choose to turn off the package tracking feature at any time through the Gmail settings menu.

Google also announced that it will introduce a system in the coming months that will proactively detect delays in orders which will be flagged through a 'delay' label. The feature will also bring the relevant email to the top of the users' inbox, according to the firm.

