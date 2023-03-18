Technology News

Explained: What Is Generative AI, the Technology Behind OpenAI's ChatGPT?

Generative AI learns how to take actions from past data. It creates brand new content — a text, an image, even computer code.

By Reuters | Updated: 18 March 2023 00:46 IST
Explained: What Is Generative AI, the Technology Behind OpenAI's ChatGPT?

Generative AI can take notes during a virtual meeting, draft and personalise emails, and create slides

Highlights
  • The most famous generative AI application is ChatGPT
  • GPT-4 is a newer model that OpenAI announced this week
  • Businesses are already putting generative AI to work

Generative artificial intelligence has become a buzzword this year, capturing the public's fancy and sparking a rush among Microsoft and Alphabet to launch products with technology they believe will change the nature of work.

Here is everything you need to know about this technology.

What is Generative AI?

Like other forms of artificial intelligence, generative AI learns how to take actions from past data. It creates brand new content — a text, an image, even computer code — based on that training, instead of simply categorising or identifying data like other AI.

The most famous generative AI application is ChatGPT, a chatbot that Microsoft-backed OpenAI released late last year. The AI powering it is known as a large language model because it takes in a text prompt and from that writes a human-like response.

GPT-4, a newer model that OpenAI announced this week, is "multimodal" because it can perceive not only text but images as well. OpenAI's president demonstrated on Tuesday how it could take a photo of a hand-drawn mock-up for a website he wanted to build, and from that generate a real one.

What is it good for?

Demonstrations aside, businesses are already putting generative AI to work.

The technology is helpful for creating a first-draft of marketing copy, for instance, though it may require cleanup because it isn't perfect. One example is from CarMax, which has used a version of OpenAI's technology to summarise thousands of customer reviews and help shoppers decide what used car to buy.

Generative AI likewise can take notes during a virtual meeting. It can draft and personalize emails, and it can create slide presentations. Microsoft and Alphabet's Google each demonstrated these features in product announcements this week.

What's wrong with that?

Nothing, although there is concern about the technology's potential abuse.

School systems have fretted about students turning in AI-drafted essays, undermining the hard work required for them to learn. Cybersecurity researchers have also expressed concern that generative AI could allow bad actors, even governments, to produce far more disinformation than before.

At the same time, the technology itself is prone to making mistakes. Factual inaccuracies touted confidently by AI, called "hallucinations," and responses that seem erratic like professing love to a user are all reasons why companies have aimed to test the technology before making it widely available.

Is this just about Google and Microsoft?

Those two companies are at the forefront of research and investment in large language models, as well as the biggest to put generative AI into widely used software such as Gmail and Microsoft Word. But they are not alone.

Large companies like Salesforce as well as smaller ones like Adept AI Labs are either creating their own competing AI or packaging technology from others to give users new powers through software.

How is Elon Musk involved?

He was one of the co-founders of OpenAI along with Sam Altman. But the billionaire left the startup's board in 2018 to avoid a conflict of interest between OpenAI's work and the AI research being done by Telsa — the electric-vehicle maker he leads.

Musk has expressed concerns about the future of AI and batted for a regulatory authority to ensure development of the technology serves public interest.

"It's quite a dangerous technology. I fear I may have done some things to accelerate it," he said towards the end of Tesla Inc's Investor Day event earlier this month.

"Tesla's doing good things in AI, I don't know, this one stresses me out, not sure what more to say about it."

© Thomson Reuters 2023​

The iQoo Neo 7 packs a lot of power at an affordable price. But did the company cut the right corners to keep the price low? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
 
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ChatGPT, OpenAI, Microsoft, GPT-4, Google, Alphabet, Elon Musk, tesla
Google, Apple, Other Tech Giants Expected to Challenge Digital Markets Act: EU Judge
India Aims Rs. 24 Lakh Crore Electronics Manufacturing Capability by 2026: MoS IT

Related Stories

Explained: What Is Generative AI, the Technology Behind OpenAI's ChatGPT?
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
  2. Reliance Jio Launches 5G Services in 34 More Cities in India
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Receiving New Software Update: Here's What's New
  4. Samsung Galaxy A24 Officially Confirmed; Specifications, Renders Leaked
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Specifications Tipped; Here's When It Could Arrive
  6. Airtel Offers Unlimited 5G Data to Prepaid, Postpaid Users: How to Claim
  7. Amazfit GTR Mini Smartwatch Launched in India at This Price
  8. Google Messages Expands Beta Testing for Delivery Indicator Feature: Report
  9. Meta Verified Service Now Rolls Out in the US at Monthly Charge of $11.99
  10. Reddit Gets Easier to Use With These New Features
#Latest Stories
  1. India Aims Rs. 24 Lakh Crore Electronics Manufacturing Capability by 2026: MoS IT
  2. Google, Apple, Other Tech Giants Expected to Challenge Digital Markets Act: EU Judge
  3. Meta Verified Service Now Rolls Out in the US at Monthly Charge of $11.99
  4. Huawei, ZTE Ban Would Impact Mobile Networks in Germany, Fears German Ministry
  5. iQoo Neo 8 Series Tipped To Feature 1.5K Resolution Flexible Display, 120W Fast Charging
  6. YouTube Restores Donald Trump's Account Months After Meta, Twitter Lifts Suspension on Other Social Media Sites
  7. Infinix Hot 30i Spotted On Google Play Console, Suggested to Get Unisoc T606 SoC: Report
  8. Redmi Note 12 Turbo, Realme GT Neo 5 SE to Use New Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, Another Qualcomm Chip Tipped
  9. YouTube Music Spotted Displaying Song Credits, Detailed Info on Albums: Details
  10. Google Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a Price Tipped Ahead of Launch, Could Cost Less Than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.