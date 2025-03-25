Technology News
English Edition

Apple Said to Have Staved Off EU Fine After Making Changes to Its Browser Options on iPhone

Companies risk fines as much as 10 percent of their global annual sales for DMA breaches.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 March 2025 20:21 IST
Apple Said to Have Staved Off EU Fine After Making Changes to Its Browser Options on iPhone

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Mateusz Taciak

The EU decision will come amid ongoing trade tensions with US President Donald Trump

Highlights
  • The DMA sets out a list of dos and don'ts for Big Tech
  • The DMA aims to make it easier to move between competing platforms
  • The EC is expected to close its investigation early next week
Advertisement

Apple is set to stave off a possible fine and an EU order over its browser options on iPhones after it made changes to comply with landmark EU rules aimed at reining in Big Tech, people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The European Commission, which launched an investigation in March last year under the Digital Markets Act (DMA), is expected to close its investigation early next week, the people said.

It had been concerned that Apple's design of the web browser screen on its iPhones may hinder users from switching to a rival browser or search engine.

The EU decision will come amid tensions with US President Donald Trump who has threatened to slap tariffs against countries that levy fines against US companies.

The EU competition enforcer declined to comment.

The DMA sets out a list of dos and don'ts for Big Tech, aiming to make it easier for people to move between competing online services like social media platforms, internet browsers and app stores and open up space for smaller rivals to compete.

Companies risk fines as much as 10 percent of their global annual sales for DMA breaches.

The Commission's decision to close the investigation early next week will come at the same time as it hands out fines to Apple and Meta Platforms for DMA violations and orders to comply with the legislation, the people said.

In this second Apple case, the issue is whether the company imposes restrictions that hinder app developers from informing users about offers outside its App Store free of charge.

The Meta case concerns its no-ads subscription service in Europe in November 2023 that has triggered criticism from rivals and users, with regulators saying the company should offer free alternative options.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, EU, Digital Markets Act, EU Fine
OnePlus 13 Series A Smarter Take on Flagships in 2025
Swiggy Instamart Launches 10-Minute Smartphone Delivery Service in Select Indian Cities

Related Stories

Apple Said to Have Staved Off EU Fine After Making Changes to Its Browser Options on iPhone
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Design Renders Surface Online Again
  2. Vivo Vision With Apple Vision Pro-Inspired Design Unveiled in China
  3. Lava Shark With 50-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Assassin's Creed Shadows Said to Be Series' Second Biggest Launch Ever
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra With Three Rear Cameras, Larger Battery Reportedly Under Testing
  3. Vivo Vision Mixed Reality Headset Unveiled China; Bears Striking Resemblance to Apple Vision Pro
  4. Vivo X Fold 4 May Launch in Q3 2025; Key Features Surface Online Again
  5. TRN Odyssey Programme Goes Live, Opens Funding Opportunities for Web3 Game Developers
  6. ADGM, Chainlink Sign MoU to Explore Compliant Tokenisation Rules, Cross-Chain Interoperability
  7. Samsung Ordered to Pay $601 Million in Back Taxes in India, Penalties Over Telecom Imports
  8. Optoma UHC70LV 4K UHD Projector With 5,000 Lumen Brightness, Dolby Vision Support Launched in India
  9. Swiggy Instamart Launches 10-Minute Smartphone Delivery Service in Select Indian Cities
  10. Government Ends Import Duty for Items Needed to Make EV Batteries, Phones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »