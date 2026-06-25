Google launched the Circle to Search feature to help initiate search directly from the screen a few years back, and it has become one of the company's most popular AI-powered tools. Now, Google is introducing a similar level of experience in Gemini in Chrome with a new feature called "Select from Screen." This latest functionality lets users quickly select and attach on-screen content to Gemini prompts. Instead of manually entering details, users can select a portion of their screen and send it directly to Gemini for assistance. The Select from Screen tool is being rolled out as part of Chrome version 149.

Searching Gets Easier With Gemini in Chrome's Select From Screen Feature

In an updated Gemini in Chrome support page, the company offers details of the new Select from Screen feature. This feature can be accessed by clicking the “Ask Gemini" on Google Chrome for desktop. The latest Select from Screen tool works much like Circle to Search does on mobile, and users can select specific portions of their screen and ask Gemini about it.

The company states that the Select from Screen can be useful in scenarios like highlighting a few pairs of sneakers and asking which is best for running style, capturing a part of a diagram to get a clear explanation, selecting a part of a page to redesign, or transforming your idea.

Know how to use Select from Screen

Open Chrome on your computer. Click Ask Gemini at the top of the browser. Click the Add menu by selecting the plus (+) icon. Select the Select from Screen feature Draw boxes around specific parts of the web page that you want to ask about. Enter a question or request in the text box. Press Esc to exit selection mode

Users can resize and reposition the selected portion by dragging the edges of the box or moving the entire box. The new feature appears to be available with Chrome version 149.

Users with the latest version of Chrome may need to restart the browser to access the new feature. You can check for the latest Chrome update by heading to the three-dot menu > Settings > About Chrome.