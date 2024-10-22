Technology News
English Edition
  Google Chrome for Android Testing Identity Check Feature for Password Manager Outside Trusted Locations: Report

Google Chrome for Android Testing Identity Check Feature for Password Manager Outside Trusted Locations: Report

Code strings referencing the feature were reportedly discovered on a version of Chrome for Android.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 October 2024 14:47 IST
Google Chrome for Android Testing Identity Check Feature for Password Manager Outside Trusted Locations: Report

Photo Credit: Google

Password Manager on Google Chrome could soon require biometric authentication

Highlights
  • Google is reported to be testing Identity Check feature for Android
  • The feature may enforce biometric authentication in Password Manager
  • It will only work on devices running Android 15’s December release
Google Chrome for Android is testing a new feature that might add a layer of security when it comes to password autofill outside trusted locations, as per a report. The feature is dubbed Identity Check which Google announced last week and is said to necessitate biometric authentication before auto-filling passwords via the Google Password Manager. Additionally, it is also speculated to be enforced for opening apps that would normally require a PIN or passcode.

Identity Check on Google Chrome

Android Authority, collaborating with tipster Mishaal Rahman, revealed the details on Google's in-development Identity Check feature in a report. When enabled, it is said to require biometric authentication for accessing apps outside trusted locations. This also applies to apps which already utilise a passcode or a PIN. The same functionality will reportedly also be applied to the Google Password Manager.

A screenshot shared by the tipster suggests users will need to verify their biometrics via a fingerprint sensor to access the passwords saved on their Google account. Code strings referencing the feature were reportedly discovered on a version of Chrome for Android.

However, the report suggests that this feature will only work on Android devices running Android 15's December release, which is Android 15 QPR1, or later. It is speculated to arrive as a server-side update to the Google Play Settings app. The software update is reported to be publicly available for Android phones in December.

Other Google Chrome Features

Google Chrome recently introduced improved passkey support that makes signing in across devices easier. Following the update, users can add the Google Password Manager PIN on multiple operating systems (OS) such as Windows, Linux, macOS, and Android, allowing them to sync their stored passkeys.

Although it will still require users to set up a screen lock, they will now be able to enter a PIN or use a combination of passcode and pattern to sign in on different devices.

Google Chrome, Google Chrome for Android, Google
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google Chrome for Android Testing Identity Check Feature for Password Manager Outside Trusted Locations: Report
