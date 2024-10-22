Google Chrome for Android is testing a new feature that might add a layer of security when it comes to password autofill outside trusted locations, as per a report. The feature is dubbed Identity Check which Google announced last week and is said to necessitate biometric authentication before auto-filling passwords via the Google Password Manager. Additionally, it is also speculated to be enforced for opening apps that would normally require a PIN or passcode.

Identity Check on Google Chrome

Android Authority, collaborating with tipster Mishaal Rahman, revealed the details on Google's in-development Identity Check feature in a report. When enabled, it is said to require biometric authentication for accessing apps outside trusted locations. This also applies to apps which already utilise a passcode or a PIN. The same functionality will reportedly also be applied to the Google Password Manager.

A screenshot shared by the tipster suggests users will need to verify their biometrics via a fingerprint sensor to access the passwords saved on their Google account. Code strings referencing the feature were reportedly discovered on a version of Chrome for Android.

However, the report suggests that this feature will only work on Android devices running Android 15's December release, which is Android 15 QPR1, or later. It is speculated to arrive as a server-side update to the Google Play Settings app. The software update is reported to be publicly available for Android phones in December.

Other Google Chrome Features

Google Chrome recently introduced improved passkey support that makes signing in across devices easier. Following the update, users can add the Google Password Manager PIN on multiple operating systems (OS) such as Windows, Linux, macOS, and Android, allowing them to sync their stored passkeys.

Although it will still require users to set up a screen lock, they will now be able to enter a PIN or use a combination of passcode and pattern to sign in on different devices.