The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued an advisory regarding multiple vulnerabilities affecting Google Chrome on various operating systems. The latest bulletin, published on Friday, has flagged the discovered vulnerabilities as high risk. As per the cybersecurity firm, threat actors may potentially exploit the security flaws to remotely execute arbitrary code on the affected systems. All individual users and organisations using Google Chrome on Windows, macOS, and Linux have been advised to update to the latest version of the web browser.

CERT-In Issues Warning for Google Chrome Users

In the advisory note, CIVN-2025-0330, the cybersecurity agency highlighted two different vulnerabilities in Google Chrome for Windows, macOS, and Linux. These have been assigned the identifiers CVE-2025-13223 and CVE-2025-13224, and their severity has been declared as “high”. The vulnerabilities are claimed to have the potential to compromise the system and disrupt services.

As per the cybersecurity agency, the flaws may allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on an unprotected computer. It occurs due to Type Confusion, a scenario where a piece of code attempts to access a resource using a data type that is incompatible with the object's actual type.

CERT-In said that the Type Confusion occurred in V8, which is the engine responsible for executing JavaScript and WebAssembly code within Chrome. It would allow the remote attacker to potentially exploit heap corruption via a crafted HTML page.

In a statement, Google clarified it was aware that an exploit for CVE-2025-13223 exists in the wild. Google Chrome versions prior to 142.0.7444. 175/.176 for Windows, 142.0.7444.176 for Mac, and 142.0.7444. 175 for Linux are impacted by the vulnerabilities.

The Mountain View-based tech giant said that it has updated the stable channel for all of the operating systems, and updates with the required fixes will be rolled out over the coming days and weeks.

To mitigate risks, CERT-In recommends updating Google Chrome to version 142.0.7444. 175/.176. Users can verify and install updates by navigating to the browser's menu and selecting Help > About Google Chrome. The update process will automatically download and apply the latest patches.