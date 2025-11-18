Your web browser keeps a local list of website addresses that you frequent, for quick access later on. While this cached data — known as DNS (Domain Name System ) — usually helps speed up your internet experience, there are instances when it can also cause problems. So, if you're encountering issues like outdated pages, connection timeouts, or websites not loading, then it is likely that this could be a problem related to the DNS cache. Fortunately, there's an easy fix for this, where flushing the DNS cache can refresh the browser's memory and get you back on track.

What is DNS Cache?

Think of DNS like the phonebook for the internet. Here, the DNS cache serves like the numbers on speed dial, eliminating the need for manually searching for the contact each time you have to call someone. It is a small database stored locally on your device, in the browser's memory, featuring the IP addresses of recently visited websites.

Each time you navigate to a frequently visited website, the site's server location is pulled from the stored information to shorten the page loading times.

Why You Should Flush DNS Cache

DNS cache can sometimes cause problems that hamper the browsing experience. Further, threat actors may also leverage a technique known as DNS cache poisoning, where the traffic is redirected by inserting corrupted data into the cache. Thus, clearing it periodically is essential for the following reasons:

Resolving connectivity errors Accessing recent updates to websites Avoiding DNS cache poisoning

How to Clear DNS in Google Chrome for Android

Open Google Chrome on your Android device. Type: chrome://net-internals/#dns in the address bar to access the built-in DNS cache viewer and clearing tool Here, you'll see a section called Host resolver cache. Tap on it You can also navigate to the Sockets tab by tapping chrome://net-internals/#sockets in the address bar for a deeper reset. This step, however, is optional Close the browser and open it again to ensure all DNS data reloads correctly

How to Clear DNS in Google Chrome for iOS

Open Google Chrome on your iPhone Tap the three-dot menu in the bottom-right corner of the screen Select Settings > Privacy and security Tap Delete browsing data. From the Browsing data option, select Cached images and files. This also resets Chrome's DNS cache Now, tap Clear browsing data and provide confirmation Close and relaunch the Chrome browser to rebuild a fresh DNS cache

How to Clear DNS in Google Chrome for Desktop

Open Google Chrome on your desktop In the address bar, type: chrome://net-internals/#dns Press Enter to load the built-in DNS cache viewer and clearing tool Click the Clear host cache button Once done, navigate to chrome://net-internals/#sockets to access deeper tools Click Flush socket pools to clear active connections Close and restart the Chrome browser to apply the changes

FAQs

1. What is DNS cache?

A DNS cache is a small database stored locally on your device, in the browser's memory, featuring the IP addresses of recently visited websites.

2. Why should I flush DNS cache?

Flushing the DNS cache can help resolve problems like outdated pages, connection timeouts, or websites not loading.

3. Will flushing DNS delete my browsing history?

No, clearing the DNS cache only resets stored domain lookups and does not interfere with your browsing history, saved passwords, and bookmarks.

4. Does clearing DNS improve internet speed?

Flushing the DNS cache may improve loading speed for sites affected by stale DNS records. However, it will not dramatically increase overall internet bandwidth.

5. Is flushing DNS safe?

Yes, DNS cache flushing is completely safe and does not harm your device or data. It merely refreshes outdated DNS records.