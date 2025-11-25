Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Chrome for Android Could Soon Let You Share Your Approximate Location With Websites

Google Chrome for Android Could Soon Let You Share Your Approximate Location With Websites

Google is reportedly testing a new toggle that lets you share your precise or approximate location on the latest version of Chrome for Android.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 November 2025 18:42 IST
Google Chrome for Android Could Soon Let You Share Your Approximate Location With Websites

Photo Credit: Google

Google hasn’t officially shared a release timeline for the new location controls in Chrome for Android

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Google is reportedly working on a new approximate location toggle
  • The new setting lets Chrome keep precise location access at the app level
  • Approximate location toggle is expected to enhance privacy controls
Advertisement

Google is reportedly testing a new location feature on its Chrome browser for Android smartphones. The tech giant seems to be working on an approximate location toggle, allowing websites to access a less accurate location instead of their exact GPS coordinates. This new feature is expected to give users more control over what location data each website can access. The approximate location option may give users the flexibility to share their precise location with specific websites.

Chrome Is Testing a New Location Feature

Android Authority spotted a new option in Chrome for Android version 142.0.7444.171 that lets users share their approximate location with websites. Google appears to be A/B testing this updated location-permission dialogue, which means that you might have to wait for the feature to appear on your smartphone. This change is expected to enhance privacy controls, letting users limit websites that can track their location.

The new setting lets Chrome keep precise location access at the app level, while giving users the option to share only an approximate location with specific websites. With this update, sites that only need a general idea of where they are won't get GPS-level detail, but sites that require precise location, like navigation, can still request it.

The feature can reportedly be enabled early by tapping the Chrome address bar and typing chrome://flags, and scrolling through Chrome's experimental settings until the Approximate Geolocation Permission option is visible. After selecting the Enable - Prompt arm: Horizontal with Icon + Description option, choosing 'Approximate location' limits websites to only seeing your general area instead of exact positions.

Meanwhile, the browser is receiving a visual refresh starting with version 141. The server-side update is now reportedly available on more devices, with UI changes based on Google's Material 3 Expressive design language. It includes updates to the three-dot menu and a redesigned Bookmark icon.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Chrome, Google Chrome for Android, Chrome for Android
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Telegram Rolls Out Live Stories, Repeated Messages, and Other Creator-Focused Features
Vivo X300 FE, OnePlus 15s India Launch Tipped; Specifications, Features Leaked

Related Stories

Google Chrome for Android Could Soon Let You Share Your Approximate Location With Websites
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 15: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Launch in India
  2. iQOO 15 Mini Launch Timeline Leaked; May Arrive With This Chipset
  3. OnePlus Ace 6T Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of China Debut
  4. Adobe Launches Photoshop Chrome Extension, Offers One Year of Free Access
  5. Vivo X300 FE, OnePlus 15s Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  6. Steam Black Friday Deals: Best Games Under Rs. 500 and More
  7. Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 50,000 During Black Friday Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel Ramps Up Xstream Fiber Rollout Amid Surge in India’s Connected Homes
  2. OnePlus Ace 6T Charging Speed, Cooling System, Other Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Could Get One UI 8.5 Beta Soon; Update Spotted on Samsung Server: Report
  4. Sam Altman and Jony Ive’s AI Device Prototype Finalised, Could Launch Within Two Years
  5. Vivo X300 FE, OnePlus 15s India Launch Tipped; Specifications, Features Leaked
  6. Google Chrome for Android Could Soon Let You Share Your Approximate Location With Websites
  7. Telegram Rolls Out Live Stories, Repeated Messages, and Other Creator-Focused Features
  8. OnePlus Watch Lite Design Teased; Will Launch in Europe Alongside OnePlus 15R, OnePlus Pad 2
  9. Acting My Age Starring Kevin Hart Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know About This Comedy Special
  10. The Golden Combi Season 2 Streaming Now on Amazon Prime Video: Know Everything About This Japanese Comedy Show
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »