iPhone Air Production Reportedly Cut Due to Weak Demand as Apple Increases Orders for Other iPhone 17 Models

Apple is reportedly maintaining its overall production target of 85 to 90 million units for the iPhone 17 lineup.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 October 2025 18:10 IST
iPhone Air Production Reportedly Cut Due to Weak Demand as Apple Increases Orders for Other iPhone 17 Models

Apple's iPhone Air is 5.6mm thick

Highlights
  • iPhone Air appears to be the weakest performer in the iPhone 17 lineup
  • Demand for iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro series has outpaced expectations
  • Apple has reportedly increased production of the standard iPhone 17
Apple launched the iPhone Air at its ‘Awe Dropping' event in September as the company's slimmest phone to date. It has replaced last year's iPhone 16 Plus, and the new slim phone features Apple's A19 Pro chip and a 6.5-inch display. However, Apple is now reportedly slashing production of the iPhone Air while ramping up orders for iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. Apple's revised production strategy indicates weaker-than-expected demand for the iPhone Air in markets outside China. Other models are said to be marking an overwhelming sales performance.

Apple Cuts iPhone Air Production Due to Weak Demand

A Nikkei Asia report that Apple is dialling back production of the new iPhone Air model, following underwhelming sales performance in markets outside of China. Meanwhile, the vanilla iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are receiving unexpectedly robust demand.

Despite the shift, Apple is reportedly maintaining its overall production target of 85 to 90 million units for the iPhone 17 lineup. Citing multiple unnamed sources, the publication claims that Apple has reportedly cut off iPhone Air production to near “end of production” levels, just days after its launch in China, due to lacklustre demand in other regions.

The iPhone Air was expected to contribute around 10 to 15 percent of total iPhone production this year under the initial production plan. The model was reportedly considered as a stepping stone toward the first foldable iPhone, which is still on track for a 2026 release.

Apple has reportedly asked several suppliers to significantly scale back component and electronics module orders for the iPhone Air. One supply chain manager reportedly said that production orders for November and beyond will drop to less than 10 percent of the volume seen in September. Another supplier executive confirmed receiving a similar notice from Apple.

"The total forecast has almost entered end-of-production mode, dropping significantly compared to earlier projections, to only about 10 percent fewer orders compared with September, starting in November," the report quotes one of the component supplier managers as saying.

In contrast, demand for the rest of the iPhone 17 series is said to have outpaced expectations. Apple has reportedly increased production of the standard iPhone 17 by around 5 million units and also ramped up orders for the premium iPhone 17 Pro.

Apple's official website in the US shows that the wait time for a iPhone 17 with 256GB of built-in storage is around two to three weeks, and one to two weeks for the iPhone 17 Pro, while the iPhone Air is available with no delay. Another supply chain executive reportedly confirmed that the overall production orders for the iPhone 17 series remain “stable and on track", indicating that demand for other iPhone 17 models has compensated for the poor market response for the iPhone Air.

Last week, Morgan Stanley analysts stated that the iPhone Air is the weakest performer in the iPhone 17 lineup, while other models are seeing strong early demand from consumers.

The iPhone Air is currently available in India with a price tag of Rs. 1,19,900 for the base 256GB storage option. It is equipped with an A19 Pro chip and features a 6.5-inch display with ProMotion technology. The handset measures 5.6mm in thickness and boasts a 48-megapixel rear camera. It has an 18-megapixel front-facing camera and a 3,149mAh battery unit.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • The boldest redesign since the iPhone X
  • Bright and stunning display
  • A19 Pro under the hood guarantees excellent performance
  • Massive camera upgrade
  • Video quality gets a much-needed bump
  • Centre Stage camera at the front changes selfie game on iPhones forever
  • Improved charging speed
  • Bad
  • Aluminium body picks up scratches
  • Expensive
  • Heavier than the 16 Pro Max
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Incredibly lightweight and super thin
  • Stunning display
  • Solid performance
  • Good primary and selfie cameras
  • Bad
  • A single-camera sensor at the back
  • Slow charging
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Mono speaker leaves much to be desired
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone Air review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1260x2736 pixels
Further reading: Apple, iPhone Air, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Comment
