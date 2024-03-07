Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Drive Brings Improvements to Video Playback, and Search Experience on iOS

Google Drive Brings Improvements to Video Playback, and Search Experience on iOS

With the update, Google Drive can play videos faster and reduce rebuffering time.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 March 2024 18:52 IST
Google Drive Brings Improvements to Video Playback, and Search Experience on iOS

Photo Credit: Google

The features will be available for Workspace clients and personal account holders

Highlights
  • Google Drive is adding query filters for search on iOS
  • The search result page will also show options to refine it further
  • Google is also enabling DASH over HTTP video transcodes
Advertisement

Google Drive is getting a couple of updates that will improve the usability of the cloud-based storage platform. The tech giant is adding a new transcode to improve the playback speed and rebuffering of videos played within Drive. It is also improving the search functionality on iOS and adding query filters to help users quickly get to the desired file. Additionally, Google is increasing the timeout time for BigQuery and Looker within Connected Sheets. The features were rolled out last week.

The new features were announced in a Google Workspace blog post. On video playback improvements, the tech giant said, “We're enabling the generation and playback of Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP (DASH) video transcodes for all new videos uploaded to Google Drive. DASH transcodes provide adaptive bitrate playback, which allows users to receive higher or lower resolution playback based on aspects like their local network quality.”

Users will see two changes from this. First, the video join time, which is the time a video takes to start after clicking the play button. Second, users will also notice reduced instances of rebuffering as the video plays. Currently, the changes will only be visible on new videos that are uploaded to Google Drive, however, the company said that the transcode will be applied to existing videos by the end of the year.

Search within Drive is also getting an upgrade, but it will only be available to iOS users for now. Users will now be able to access query filters while searching. These will show up right below the search bar and users can choose between File Type, Owners, and Last Modified to narrow the search results. While typing a search query, users will also see relevant filters emerging, to help easily select them. Further, Google is also adding an option to refine the search results post query to get to the desired file. The company said the feature will soon arrive for Android as well.

These features will be available for the corporate clients of Google Workspace, individual Google Workspace subscribers, as well as personal account holders. The tech giant has already shipped the features and it should appear for all users globally in the next few days.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Drive, Google Drive features, Google
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) May Launch Soon; Moniker Spotted Online

Related Stories

Google Drive Brings Improvements to Video Playback, and Search Experience on iOS
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V30, V30 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras Debut in India: See Price
  2. OnePlus 13 Early Render Showcases a Fresh Camera Layout: See Here
  3. OnePlus Nord 4 May Launch Soon, Model Codename Tipped
  4. Xiaomi 14 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Finally Debuts in India: See Price
  5. Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Teased to Cost Under Rs. 30,000, Design Revealed
  6. Google's Gemini AI Will Now Let Users Modify Its Responses
  7. Poco M6 5G With Exclusive Airtel Prepaid Bundle Debuts: See Price, Offers
  8. Samsung Galaxy M14 4G With 50-Megapixel Camera Listed Online in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 Ultra With 50-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Poco M6 5G With Exclusive Airtel Prepaid Bundle Announced: See Price, Sale Date, Offers
  3. Xiaomi 14 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, HyperOS Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Google Drive Brings Improvements to Video Playback, and Search Experience on iOS
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) May Launch Soon; Moniker Spotted Online
  6. Poco X6 Neo Launch Timeline, Storage Variants, Other Key Features Tipped
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Tipped to Be Available In These Colourways
  8. Samsung Tipped to Bring Back Vertically Scrolling App Drawer via the Good Lock App
  9. Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Teased to Cost Under Rs. 30,000, Design Revealed
  10. Just Corseca Skybeats, Soundwave TWS Earphones and Albatross Bluetooth Speaker Debut in India: See Price
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »