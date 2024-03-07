Google Drive is getting a couple of updates that will improve the usability of the cloud-based storage platform. The tech giant is adding a new transcode to improve the playback speed and rebuffering of videos played within Drive. It is also improving the search functionality on iOS and adding query filters to help users quickly get to the desired file. Additionally, Google is increasing the timeout time for BigQuery and Looker within Connected Sheets. The features were rolled out last week.

The new features were announced in a Google Workspace blog post. On video playback improvements, the tech giant said, “We're enabling the generation and playback of Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP (DASH) video transcodes for all new videos uploaded to Google Drive. DASH transcodes provide adaptive bitrate playback, which allows users to receive higher or lower resolution playback based on aspects like their local network quality.”

Users will see two changes from this. First, the video join time, which is the time a video takes to start after clicking the play button. Second, users will also notice reduced instances of rebuffering as the video plays. Currently, the changes will only be visible on new videos that are uploaded to Google Drive, however, the company said that the transcode will be applied to existing videos by the end of the year.

Search within Drive is also getting an upgrade, but it will only be available to iOS users for now. Users will now be able to access query filters while searching. These will show up right below the search bar and users can choose between File Type, Owners, and Last Modified to narrow the search results. While typing a search query, users will also see relevant filters emerging, to help easily select them. Further, Google is also adding an option to refine the search results post query to get to the desired file. The company said the feature will soon arrive for Android as well.

These features will be available for the corporate clients of Google Workspace, individual Google Workspace subscribers, as well as personal account holders. The tech giant has already shipped the features and it should appear for all users globally in the next few days.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.