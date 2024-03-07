Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) may come to the market soon. The tablet has been listed on several certification sites in the recent weeks. Now the moniker of the tablet has been spotted online. The purported tablet is expected to come with upgrades over the 2022 model, which itself was a refreshed version of the 2020 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is expected to be offered in both LTE and Wi-Fi variants. Key features about the tablet, like the processor, battery and OS details, have also leaked previously.

The moniker Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite was spotted on the Bluetooth SIG listing with the model numbers SM-P620 and SM-P625, suggesting both LTE and Wi-Fi variants. Since the model is expected to launch later this year, it is likely to carry the moniker of Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024). The tablet will likely support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, as per the listings, but they do not confirm any other details.

A MySmartPrice report suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is likely to be powered by an in-house Exynos 1280 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The tablet is also expected to ship with Android 14-based One UI 6. The report added that an earlier FCC listing suggested that the tablet would be backed by a 7040mAh battery with support for 15W wired fast charging.

According to the report, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is also expected to feature a 10.4-inch LCD screen as well as support for WACOM S-pen and dual-band Wi-Fi. The tablet is also tipped to be offered in Chiffon Pink, Oxford Gray, and Light Green colour options. The design of the upcoming tablet was also recently seen in a Safety Korea certification listing.

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) comes with a Snapdragon 720G SoC, a 7,040mAh battery, a 10.4-inch WUXGA TFT display, an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. It ships with Android 12-based One UI 4.

