Google on Wednesday announced the rollout of the Search Live in AI Mode feature in India. It allows users to ask questions about their surroundings using the phone camera and have voice-based conversations with the artificial intelligence (AI). The move was first announced by the Mountain View, California-based tech giant last month. Alongside, Google has also signalled the expansion of AI Mode to seven new Indian languages, including Bengali, Kannada, and Telugu.

Search Live in AI Mode Works in English and Hindi

Search Live in AI Mode has been limited to the US since its introduction in July 2025. The two-way conversation feature has not been expanded to any other country or language apart from English until now. Google, in a blog post, said that it is rolling out in India, making it the first country outside the US to receive the feature.

As per the company, it will be available in both English and Hindi, enabling users in the region to have voice conversations with the AI chatbot. They can also share their camera feed with the Google app to ask specific questions about their surroundings and receive responses, leveraging the capabilities of Google Lens.

Last month, Google announced that it had decided to bring Search Live in AI Mode to India after witnessing high usage of AI Mode among users in the country.

Apart from this, the company is also expanding AI Mode to more languages in India. It will now be available in Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The feature was previously only available in English and Hindi.

Search Live in AI Mode, notably, uses a custom version of Gemini that has advanced voice capabilities. It leverages a query fan-out technique where they are broken down into subtopics. The AI model then runs multiple, simultaneous searches for each of them.

Solving queries in Search Live is as simple as pointing the phone's camera at an object and asking questions about it. Users can also ask follow-up questions, and the AI will respond in real time. Alongside responses, Google also provides easy-to-access links on the screen, if they wish to further explore the topic.