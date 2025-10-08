Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Brings Search Live in AI Mode to India; AI Mode Now Supports Seven New Indian Languages

Google Brings Search Live in AI Mode to India; AI Mode Now Supports Seven New Indian Languages

India becomes the first country outside the US to receive Google's Search Live in AI Mode feature.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 October 2025 12:43 IST
Google Brings Search Live in AI Mode to India; AI Mode Now Supports Seven New Indian Languages

Photo Credit: Google

AI Mode was previously only available in English and Hindi in India

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Search Live in AI Mode supports English and Hindi for voice conversations
  • It uses Gemini with advanced voice and real-time search abilities
  • AI Mode is expanding to seven new Indian languages, Google said
Advertisement

Google on Wednesday announced the rollout of the Search Live in AI Mode feature in India. It allows users to ask questions about their surroundings using the phone camera and have voice-based conversations with the artificial intelligence (AI). The move was first announced by the Mountain View, California-based tech giant last month. Alongside, Google has also signalled the expansion of AI Mode to seven new Indian languages, including Bengali, Kannada, and Telugu.

Search Live in AI Mode Works in English and Hindi

Search Live in AI Mode has been limited to the US since its introduction in July 2025. The two-way conversation feature has not been expanded to any other country or language apart from English until now. Google, in a blog post, said that it is rolling out in India, making it the first country outside the US to receive the feature.

As per the company, it will be available in both English and Hindi, enabling users in the region to have voice conversations with the AI chatbot. They can also share their camera feed with the Google app to ask specific questions about their surroundings and receive responses, leveraging the capabilities of Google Lens.

Last month, Google announced that it had decided to bring Search Live in AI Mode to India after witnessing high usage of AI Mode among users in the country.

Apart from this, the company is also expanding AI Mode to more languages in India. It will now be available in Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The feature was previously only available in English and Hindi.

Search Live in AI Mode, notably, uses a custom version of Gemini that has advanced voice capabilities. It leverages a query fan-out technique where they are broken down into subtopics. The AI model then runs multiple, simultaneous searches for each of them.

Solving queries in Search Live is as simple as pointing the phone's camera at an object and asking questions about it. Users can also ask follow-up questions, and the AI will respond in real time. Alongside responses, Google also provides easy-to-access links on the screen, if they wish to further explore the topic.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: AI Mode, Search Live, Google, Google Lens, Gemini, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
NPCI Enhances UPI Payments with Biometric, Wearable Glass Verification
Anthropic to Open First India Office in Bengaluru in 2026 as Demand for AI Tools Grows

Related Stories

Google Brings Search Live in AI Mode to India; AI Mode Now Supports Seven New Indian Languages
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola's Android 16 Update Starts Rolling Out to These Phones in India
  2. OnePlus Nord 6 Listed on IMEI Website, Could Debut Soon
  3. Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition Launched in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications Leaked, Might Arrive in This Colour
#Latest Stories
  1. CERT-In Urges Google Chrome Users to Update After Google Patches Critical Security Flaws
  2. Google Reportedly Working on Ability to Share Android Earthquake Alerts With iPhone Users
  3. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Add Instagram-Inspired 'Questions' to Your Status
  4. Dubai’s VARA Fines 19 Crypto Firms for Unlicensed Operations
  5. Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Motorola Announces Android 16 Update Rollout in India; Edge Series Models to Receive Update First
  7. The Death of Bunny Munro OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. How To Train Your Dragon OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. IMC 2025: JioBharat Phones With Safety Features, Jio AI Classroom Programme Announced
  10. JBL Tour One M3 Smart Tx Launched in India With Auracast Support, Adaptive ANC: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »