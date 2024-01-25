Technology News

Google Pixel 9 could be the first vanilla Pixel phone to get three rear cameras.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 January 2024 09:49 IST
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ @OnLeaks

Renders show the Pixel 9 in a blue shade

Highlights
  • Pixel 9 appears to have an oval-shaped island
  • The screen has a centrally located single hole-punch cutout
  • Pixel 9 could go official in October
Google Pixel 8 is still new in the market, but early renders of the Pixel 9 have already started emerging on the Web, giving us a look at what the company's next flagship smartphone could look like. The renders show the handset in a blue shade and suggest three cameras on the rear. This would be a significant update for the vanilla model. It looks like Google may have redesigned the rear camera module. The images indicate flat edges on the Pixel 9, similar to what we saw on the Pixel 9 Pro. It also has a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera on the display.

After posting CAD-based renders of the Google Pixel 9 Pro, tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks), has leaked renders and specifications of the Google Pixel 9 in association with 91Mobiles. The renders suggest a compact design for the handset with flattened sides, resembling the latest iPhone 15 series. The phone appears to get a redesigned rear camera module housing three sensors and an LED flash. This would be a huge upgrade for the vanilla Pixel as the previous Pixel 6, Pixel 7, and Pixel 8 only got dual rear cameras.

Instead of extending the camera bar across the entire width of the back panel as seen on the current Pixel 8 and older models, the Pixel 9 appears to have an oval-shaped island similar to the Pixel Fold. The camera unit appears to include a new periscope telephoto lens. Specification-wise, this update would bring the regular Pixel handset much more in tune with the Pro model.

The Pixel 9 is seen in a blue colour in the leaked images. The handset could be offered in multiple colour options during the launch. Further, the screen has a centrally located single hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

Google's Pixel 9 is said to measure 152.8x71.9x8.5mm. It is expected to sport a 6.1-inch screen, down from the Pixel 8's 6.2-inch screen. 

Google is expected to announce the Pixel 9 series in October. The handset could run on Android 15 and the company's in-house Tensor G4 SoC.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smaller form factor makes it more comfortable to hold
  • Excellent and bright display
  • Cameras are still the best
  • Packed with AI features
  • Bad
  • Battery life is still not the best
  • Expensive
  • Tends to heat up under heavy load
Read detailed Google Pixel 8 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Google Tensor G3
Front Camera 11-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4575mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design, IP68 rating
  • Fun AI-infused software experience
  • Good quality cameras
  • Quality video recording
  • Impressive image editing software
  • Long-term commitment to software updates
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • Buggy camera app
  • Not made for gaming
  • Average battery life
  • Relatively slow wired charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 8 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Google Tensor G3
Front Camera 11-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5050mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1344x2992 pixels
Further reading: Google Pixel 8, Google Pixel 9, Google Pixel 9 Specifications, Google Pixel 9 series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Spotify to Allow In-App Purchases for Subscriptions, Audiobooks on iPhone in Europe After March DMA Deadline

