Google Pixel 8 is still new in the market, but early renders of the Pixel 9 have already started emerging on the Web, giving us a look at what the company's next flagship smartphone could look like. The renders show the handset in a blue shade and suggest three cameras on the rear. This would be a significant update for the vanilla model. It looks like Google may have redesigned the rear camera module. The images indicate flat edges on the Pixel 9, similar to what we saw on the Pixel 9 Pro. It also has a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera on the display.

After posting CAD-based renders of the Google Pixel 9 Pro, tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks), has leaked renders and specifications of the Google Pixel 9 in association with 91Mobiles. The renders suggest a compact design for the handset with flattened sides, resembling the latest iPhone 15 series. The phone appears to get a redesigned rear camera module housing three sensors and an LED flash. This would be a huge upgrade for the vanilla Pixel as the previous Pixel 6, Pixel 7, and Pixel 8 only got dual rear cameras.

Instead of extending the camera bar across the entire width of the back panel as seen on the current Pixel 8 and older models, the Pixel 9 appears to have an oval-shaped island similar to the Pixel Fold. The camera unit appears to include a new periscope telephoto lens. Specification-wise, this update would bring the regular Pixel handset much more in tune with the Pro model.

The Pixel 9 is seen in a blue colour in the leaked images. The handset could be offered in multiple colour options during the launch. Further, the screen has a centrally located single hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

Google's Pixel 9 is said to measure 152.8x71.9x8.5mm. It is expected to sport a 6.1-inch screen, down from the Pixel 8's 6.2-inch screen.

Google is expected to announce the Pixel 9 series in October. The handset could run on Android 15 and the company's in-house Tensor G4 SoC.

