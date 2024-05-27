Technology News
  • Google Messages Reportedly Rolling Out Gemini Integration to Users, But India Might Not Get It

Google Messages Reportedly Rolling Out Gemini Integration to Users, But India Might Not Get It

Reportedly, Gemini will appear as the first contact in Google Messages’ New conversation list.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 May 2024 14:24 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Gemini in Google Messages was first rolled out as a beta update in March 2024

Highlights
  • Google Messages users can use Gemini to draft messages
  • Gemini can also be used to have a conversation with the user
  • Reportedly, there are options to connect Gemini with Google’s extensions
Google is reportedly rolling out the integration of Google Messages with Gemini, its in-house artificial intelligence (AI) model. The company first introduced this feature as a beta update in March 2024, but now it is starting to be available to users in most regions. Notably, India, the UK, Switzerland, and the European Economic Area (EEA) have been excluded from this update. The Gemini integration allows users to take advantage of the conversational and generative capabilities of the AI model within the Messages app.

Gemini in Google Messages

The Mountain View-based tech giant briefly showcased this new feature at the Google I/O 2024 event. Essentially, the feature creates a separate location to access the AI model. Users can find it as the first contact in the New Conversations screen (it can be accessed by tapping on the floating action button located on the bottom right).

Gemini in Google Messages can draft messages and emails, have a conversation, or find information from the internet for users. It can also rephrase or rewrite messages to make them better. However, users cannot access Gemini in groups or in a conversation with another user. It can only be accessed separately in a chat. Notably, Meta does allow users to access the Meta AI in WhatsApp's group chats.

Users can also use emojis in conversations and upload an image as a prompt. However, the AI reportedly cannot process voice messages.

Gemini in Google Messages reportedly rolling out

According to a report by 9to5Google, the AI feature is now being made generally available across most regions. Once it becomes available users will reportedly be able to connect the AI using Google app extensions. All of the extensions for the Gemini web client are also available for Gemini in Google Messages, except the recently introduced YouTube Music extension, the report stated.

The report also highlighted that while the feature will be available in the rest of the world, it is not being rolled out to India, the UK, Switzerland, and the EEA region comprised of the 27 EU countries as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway. Google has not shared the reason behind its decision.

Users will have to activate Rich Communication Services (RCS) before they can use Gemini. Also, these messages are not end-to-end encrypted. In case users come across an inaccurate or inappropriate message, they can long press to leave feedback. Currently, this feature can only be used on the smartphone and the web client or the Wear OS app does not support it.

Further reading: Google, Google Messages, Gemini, AI, Artificial Intelligence, chatbots
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
