Realme Narzo N65 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Chipset Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Narzo N65 5G.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 May 2024 14:15 IST
Realme Narzo N65 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Chipset Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Narzo N65 5G is launched in Amber Gold and Deep Green colour options

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo N65 5G has a dual rear camera system
  • The first sale of the phone will start from 31 May
  • Realme Narzo N65 5G runs on realme UI 5.0 skin based on Android 14
Realme Narzo N65 5G was launched in India on Monday (May 27) as the latest handset in the company's Narzo series. The new smartphone runs on MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC and has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. It has an HD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and offers a Mini Capsule 2.0 feature. The Realme Narzo N65 5G features dual rear cameras and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. 

Realme Narzo N65 5G price in India, availability

The Realme Narzo N65 5G is priced at Rs. 11,499 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs. 12,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is available in Amber Gold and Deep Green colour options and will go on sale via Amazon and Realme India website.

First sale for the Realme Narzo N65 5G starts May 31 at 12pm IST. As an introductory offer, Realme is providing a Rs. 1,000 coupon discount for buyers and this will bring down the starting price of the handset to Rs. 10,499

Realme Narzo N65 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo N65 5G runs on realme UI 5.0 skin based on Android 14 and sports a 6.67-inch HD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 89.97 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 625 nits peak brightness. The display has a hole punch cutout at the centre to house the selfie shooter. The handset is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G SoC paired with a maximum of 6GB of RAM. It is claimed to be the first smartphone in India to be equipped with this new MediaTek Dimensity chipset. It comes with a TÜV SÜD 48-month Fluency certificate. With the Dynamic RAM feature, the onboard memory can be expanded up to 12GB.

For optics, the Realme Narzo N65 5G has a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary sensor. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone packs 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 2TB. It includes the Mini Capsule 2.0 feature that displays charging status and other important alerts around the hole-punch cutout.

Connectivity options on the Realme Narzo N65 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The phone has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. It offers a Rainwater Smart Touch feature to ensure smooth operation with wet hands.

Realme has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Realme Narzo N65 5G with support for 15W fast charging. This QuickCharge feature supports reverse charging as well. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 39.4 hours of calling time and up to 28 days of standby time on a single charge. The handset measures 190 grams and it has 7.89mm thickness.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
