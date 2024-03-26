Technology News
Google Messages Could Get Improved Image-Sharing Interface, Bring New Features

Google Messages users might soon see an image preview screen when selecting images to be shared.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 March 2024 15:43 IST
Google Messages Could Get Improved Image-Sharing Interface, Bring New Features

Photo Credit: Google

The edit option on clicking an image within Google Messages is not present in the latest beta

Highlights
  • Google Messages is improving the sharing of images taken from camera
  • The features are said to be available in the latest beta
  • Google Messages is also said to be testing integration with Google Gemini
Google Messages could be bringing improvements to its image-sharing interface, as per a tipster. Currently, the RCS-powered (Rich Communication Services) messaging service does not allow users to add multiple images captured by the smartphone's camera at a time. Users are forced to attach images one by one, which can be frustrating, especially in a rush. The new improvement does not only add an option for quickly sending multiple images taken by the camera, it also adds a new preview screen.

Tipster @AssembleDebug spotted the feature on the latest beta version of the Google Messages app. As per the tipster, the app now has a new preview screen which has two new features but also removes one feature. It should be noted that the workflow of selecting existing images from the gallery or folders is still the same and the improvements have only been made for images that are captured while using the app.

The messaging app offers an in-app camera to users so that they do not have to leave the app to click pictures only to return to send them. Instead, when chatting with someone else, users can tap on the camera-and-gallery icon next to the text field. This opens the most recent pictures on the phone as well as an option to select folders and a mini camera window.

This camera window allows users to quickly take a picture by tapping on the capture button. There are also options to switch to the front camera or to record a video. However, the mini window cannot be expanded. Currently, once an image has been clicked, users are taken to a preview screen where the three options are to edit, download, or attach the image. Attaching it takes the user back to the previous screen where they can click another picture.

Google Message's current flow for sending multiple images after clicking them can feel frustrating to some. However, the tipster highlights that with the new update, the preview screen shows a Add more button that lets the user click more images in a more convenient flow. Further, the Attach option is also replaced with Send which lets users directly send the image. If a user wants to add a caption, they can do so in the preview window itself, which is also a new addition.

However, in the screenshots shared by the tipster, the Edit icon is not visible anymore. The edit tool allowed users to either write on the image itself to annotate or draw on it to highlight certain parts. It appears that the feature will not be available after the global update is rolled out to users.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Google Messages, Google, RCS
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
