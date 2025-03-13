Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Tipped to Get 200-Megapixel Main Camera, Improved Under-Display Camera

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a 50-megapixel main rear camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 March 2025 11:29 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Tipped to Get 200-Megapixel Main Camera, Improved Under-Display Camera

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 was launched in July last year

Highlights
  • Samsung will reportedly pack 200-megapixel camera on Galaxy Z Fold 7
  • Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 7 sometime in July
  • t is tipped to feature 10-megapixel selfie camera on the cover screen
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to be announced in the second half of this year. While we have already heard a lot about the book-style foldable phone in recent months, a new leak now suggests the phone's camera details. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is tipped to come with a new primary rear camera, which will be an improvement over the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The under-display camera found on the inner screen is also said to see an upgrade. Other sensors and the selfie camera could remain the same as its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Camera Details Tipped

According to a report by Galaxyclub.nl (Dutch), Samsung will equip the Galaxy Z Fold 7 with a 200-megapixel main rear camera. The foldable is said to feature the same main camera that is used in the flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra. Notably, the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, which launched in select markets last year, also features a similar 200-megapixel sensor. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is said to arrive as the first Z Fold phone outside South Korea to have a 200-megapixel shooter.

The inclusion of a 200-megapixel primary sensor in the Galaxy Z Fold 7 would be a huge upgrade over the Galaxy Z Fold 6's camera system. However, other camera sensors could remain the same as the predecessor, which gets a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel secondary ultra wide sensor, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor.

Meanwhile, the under-display camera embedded in the inner screen of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is also said to get an upgrade, but more details weren't specified. It is tipped to feature a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the cover screen similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 7 sometime in July alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7. They are said to launch alongside the company's first tri-fold smartphone.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 could come with the same price as the preceding Galaxy Z Fold 6. It could start at Rs. 1,64,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB configuration. The Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC is expected to power the phone. It is likely to be available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options with support for 12GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
