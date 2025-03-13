Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to be announced in the second half of this year. While we have already heard a lot about the book-style foldable phone in recent months, a new leak now suggests the phone's camera details. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is tipped to come with a new primary rear camera, which will be an improvement over the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The under-display camera found on the inner screen is also said to see an upgrade. Other sensors and the selfie camera could remain the same as its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Camera Details Tipped

According to a report by Galaxyclub.nl (Dutch), Samsung will equip the Galaxy Z Fold 7 with a 200-megapixel main rear camera. The foldable is said to feature the same main camera that is used in the flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra. Notably, the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, which launched in select markets last year, also features a similar 200-megapixel sensor. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is said to arrive as the first Z Fold phone outside South Korea to have a 200-megapixel shooter.

The inclusion of a 200-megapixel primary sensor in the Galaxy Z Fold 7 would be a huge upgrade over the Galaxy Z Fold 6's camera system. However, other camera sensors could remain the same as the predecessor, which gets a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel secondary ultra wide sensor, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor.

Meanwhile, the under-display camera embedded in the inner screen of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is also said to get an upgrade, but more details weren't specified. It is tipped to feature a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the cover screen similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 7 sometime in July alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7. They are said to launch alongside the company's first tri-fold smartphone.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 could come with the same price as the preceding Galaxy Z Fold 6. It could start at Rs. 1,64,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB configuration. The Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC is expected to power the phone. It is likely to be available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options with support for 12GB of RAM.