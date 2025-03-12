Google updated the Pixel Studio app as a part of its March Pixel Drop for compatible Pixel devices. With the update, the artificial intelligence (AI) app is finally getting the ability to generate images of people. The app was first introduced in August 2024 alongside the Google Pixel 9 series, and is currently exclusive to the series. It uses the Mountain View-based tech giant's in-house AI models to let users generate images and stickers. The app supports both text and images as input.

Google Adds New Features to the Pixel Studio App

The new features in the latest version of the Pixel Studio app were detailed by the tech giant in a blog post. The most prominent addition is the capability to generate images and stickers of people. Notably, Google took down its AI models' ability to generate images of humans after several users claimed that the Gemini was creating racially inappropriate images of people.

This ability was turned on only recently after the company released the Imagen 3 image generation model publicly in December 2024. Since then, the tech giant is slowly adding this capability across different platforms.

Generating images of people in the Pixel Studio app

Photo Credit: Google

As per Google, images of people can only be generated using text prompt, and the capability does not support image as input. Additionally, the app is now also available in Germany and Japan with native language support. Earlier, it was only available in the English language in select countries.

A 9to5Google report stated that the update brings Pixel Studio to version 1.5, and also offers a faster way to generate stickers. The app has reportedly added a new floating action button (FAB) next to the Create and the image selection button on the home screen. This Create a Sticker button is said to let users directly generate a sticker by either providing a text prompt or an image as a reference.

Additionally, the report also claimed that the updated app also introduced a new Light theme, alongside the dark and system default options.

Notably, the Pixel March Drop features were rolled out by Google earlier this month. Apart from improvements to the Pixel Studio app, it also expanded Gemini Live's supported languages to 45. It also added a new Suggestions feature in the Pixel Screenshots app that offers recommendations about the screenshots that users can add to their collection.