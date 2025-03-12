Technology News
English Edition
Google Updates AI-Powered Pixel Studio App to Let Users Generate Images of People

The Pixel Studio version 1.5 update also adds a new “Create a Sticker” button to the home screen.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 March 2025 15:43 IST
Google Updates AI-Powered Pixel Studio App to Let Users Generate Images of People

Photo Credit: Google

The Google Pixel 9 series was launched in August 2024

Highlights
  • Pixel Studio app is currently exclusive to the Pixel 9 series
  • The app is also being expanded to Japan and Germany
  • The app update is part of Google’s March Pixel Drop
Google updated the Pixel Studio app as a part of its March Pixel Drop for compatible Pixel devices. With the update, the artificial intelligence (AI) app is finally getting the ability to generate images of people. The app was first introduced in August 2024 alongside the Google Pixel 9 series, and is currently exclusive to the series. It uses the Mountain View-based tech giant's in-house AI models to let users generate images and stickers. The app supports both text and images as input.

Google Adds New Features to the Pixel Studio App

The new features in the latest version of the Pixel Studio app were detailed by the tech giant in a blog post. The most prominent addition is the capability to generate images and stickers of people. Notably, Google took down its AI models' ability to generate images of humans after several users claimed that the Gemini was creating racially inappropriate images of people.

This ability was turned on only recently after the company released the Imagen 3 image generation model publicly in December 2024. Since then, the tech giant is slowly adding this capability across different platforms.

pixel studio people Pixel Studio

Generating images of people in the Pixel Studio app
Photo Credit: Google

 

As per Google, images of people can only be generated using text prompt, and the capability does not support image as input. Additionally, the app is now also available in Germany and Japan with native language support. Earlier, it was only available in the English language in select countries.

A 9to5Google report stated that the update brings Pixel Studio to version 1.5, and also offers a faster way to generate stickers. The app has reportedly added a new floating action button (FAB) next to the Create and the image selection button on the home screen. This Create a Sticker button is said to let users directly generate a sticker by either providing a text prompt or an image as a reference.

Additionally, the report also claimed that the updated app also introduced a new Light theme, alongside the dark and system default options.

Notably, the Pixel March Drop features were rolled out by Google earlier this month. Apart from improvements to the Pixel Studio app, it also expanded Gemini Live's supported languages to 45. It also added a new Suggestions feature in the Pixel Screenshots app that offers recommendations about the screenshots that users can add to their collection.

Further reading: Pixel Studio, Google Pixel, Google Pixel 9, AI, Artificial intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
