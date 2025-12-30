Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Mappls App Introduces Multimodal Public Transport Routes With Bus, Metro, and Rail Route Information

Mappls App Introduces Multimodal Public Transport Routes With Bus, Metro, and Rail Route Information

This feature can help commuters plan more efficient and sustainable journeys, as per MapMyIndia.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 30 December 2025 13:09 IST
Mappls App Introduces Multimodal Public Transport Routes With Bus, Metro, and Rail Route Information

Photo Credit: MapMyIndia

Mappls app is available on Android, iOS, and web

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Users can now access metro, rail, and bus routes in the Mappls app
  • It is live for major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru
  • Mappls aims to boost mass transit use and reduce urban congestion
Advertisement

Mappls, the homegrown digital mapping and navigation app by MapMyIndia, is expanding its capabilities with the addition of multimodal public transport routes. According to the company's announcement on Tuesday, users will be able to access metro, rail, and bus route information directly within the app. Its addition is believed to further strengthen Mappls' position as a comprehensive and multimodal mobility platform. MapMyIndia said that the new capability will bring together private and public transport experiences on a single app.

Multimodal Public Transport Routes on Mappls

Following the addition of the new feature, commuters can now view public transport routes, stations, stops, and interchange options. It can potentially help them plan more efficient and sustainable journeys, the company said in a press note.

mappls update Mappls

Multimodal public transport routes on Mappls
Photo Credit: MapMyIndia

 

The multimodal public transport routes capability is available for select cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Indore, Patna, Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Jaipur, Kochi, and Bhopal.

“The launch of multimodal public transport routes on the Mappls App is a direct outcome of listening to our users. We want the Mappls App to be more inclusive and accessible for every citizen,” Rakesh Verma, Co-Founder, Chairman and Managing Director at MapmyIndia Mappls said in a statement.

As per the company, the feature is presently live on iOS and web versions of Mappls. An Android rollout of multimodal public transport routes is also planned for the near future. Mappls said that its user base has crossed the 40 million mark, with the expanded public transport support aimed at improving everyday navigation for urban commuters.

The newly added public transport routes build on Mappls' existing features, such as turn-by-turn navigation, real-time traffic information, safety alerts, and intelligent routing. By surfacing public transport data more prominently, it hopes to encourage wider adoption of mass transit, the company added. This could potentially help reduce congestion, lower emissions, and support cleaner urban mobility.

In recent months, MapMyIndia has publicly expressed interest in partnering with Perplexity AI. It has also repeatedly emphasised its deep expertise in building maps across urban and rural regions since 1995. Following the rollout of the feature, the company says it will continue to work with transport authorities and ecosystem partners to expand public transport coverage across cities.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mappls, Mappls App, Mappls MapmyIndia
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Government Shares Vision on Making AI Infrastructure in India More Accessible

Related Stories

Mappls App Introduces Multimodal Public Transport Routes With Bus, Metro, and Rail Route Information
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Foxconn's Manufacturing Expansion in India Is Straight Out of Its China Playbook
  2. Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Confirmed to Launch With This Snapdragon Chipset
  3. Poco M8 5G Will Launch in India on This Date
  4. Here's How Much the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Might Cost in India
  5. Motorola's Signature Phone Will Launch in India on This Date
  6. Vivo X300 Ultra Design, Display Details Surface Ahead of China Launch
  7. OnePlus Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V Battery Capacities Announced Ahead of Debut
  8. Here's a List of Smartphones That Will Launch in January 2026
  9. Mappls App Will Now Show Bus, Metro, and Rail Route Information
  10. Amazon Get Fit Days Sale 2026 Announced in India: See Top Deals, Discounts
#Latest Stories
  1. iQOO Z11 Turbo Confirmed to Launch in Four Colourways in China
  2. Mappls App Introduces Multimodal Public Transport Routes With Bus, Metro, and Rail Route Information
  3. WhatsApp Launches New Year 2026 Features With New Stickers, Video Call Effects and Status Tools
  4. Government Shares Vision on Making AI Infrastructure in India More Accessible
  5. Poco M8 5G India Launch Date Announced: Expected Specifications, Features
  6. LBW: Love Beyond Wicket OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Tamil Sports Drama Online
  7. Oppo Find N6 Launch Timeline and Key Specifications Tipped; May Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip
  8. Oppo Find X9s Tipped to Launch With 6.3-Inch Display, Two 200-Megapixel Rear Cameras
  9. CD Projekt Sells DRM-Free PC Games Storefront GOG to Its Co-Founder for $25.2 Million
  10. Xiaomi 17 Series to Be Expanded With Fifth Model Featuring Snapdragon Chipset, Tipster Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »