Mappls, the homegrown digital mapping and navigation app by MapMyIndia, is expanding its capabilities with the addition of multimodal public transport routes. According to the company's announcement on Tuesday, users will be able to access metro, rail, and bus route information directly within the app. Its addition is believed to further strengthen Mappls' position as a comprehensive and multimodal mobility platform. MapMyIndia said that the new capability will bring together private and public transport experiences on a single app.

Multimodal Public Transport Routes on Mappls

Following the addition of the new feature, commuters can now view public transport routes, stations, stops, and interchange options. It can potentially help them plan more efficient and sustainable journeys, the company said in a press note.

Multimodal public transport routes on Mappls

Photo Credit: MapMyIndia

The multimodal public transport routes capability is available for select cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Indore, Patna, Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Jaipur, Kochi, and Bhopal.

“The launch of multimodal public transport routes on the Mappls App is a direct outcome of listening to our users. We want the Mappls App to be more inclusive and accessible for every citizen,” Rakesh Verma, Co-Founder, Chairman and Managing Director at MapmyIndia Mappls said in a statement.

As per the company, the feature is presently live on iOS and web versions of Mappls. An Android rollout of multimodal public transport routes is also planned for the near future. Mappls said that its user base has crossed the 40 million mark, with the expanded public transport support aimed at improving everyday navigation for urban commuters.

The newly added public transport routes build on Mappls' existing features, such as turn-by-turn navigation, real-time traffic information, safety alerts, and intelligent routing. By surfacing public transport data more prominently, it hopes to encourage wider adoption of mass transit, the company added. This could potentially help reduce congestion, lower emissions, and support cleaner urban mobility.

In recent months, MapMyIndia has publicly expressed interest in partnering with Perplexity AI. It has also repeatedly emphasised its deep expertise in building maps across urban and rural regions since 1995. Following the rollout of the feature, the company says it will continue to work with transport authorities and ecosystem partners to expand public transport coverage across cities.