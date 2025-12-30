Technology News
Poco M8 5G India Launch Date Announced: Expected Specifications, Features

Poco M8 5G will go on sale in India via Flipkart.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 December 2025 12:41 IST
Poco M8 5G India Launch Date Announced: Expected Specifications, Features

Poco M8 5G, the successor to the Poco M7 5G (pictured), will feature a 7.35mm thick build

Highlights
  • Poco M8 5G will succeed the Poco M7
  • Poco M8 5G could get 6.77-inch AMOLED display
  • It measures 7.35mm in thickness
Poco M8 5G is all set to go official in India next week. The Xiaomi sub-brand has announced the launch of a new M series phone through a press release on Tuesday. Poco has shared posters recently, revealing the smartphone's design. The Poco M8 5G is confirmed to come with a 50-megapixel AI camera system. The handset will have a 7.35mm thick build. It is likely to feature a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and a 5,520mAh battery.

Poco M8 5G Will Launch in India on January 8

The upcoming Poco M8 5G will launch in India on January 8. The launch event will take place at 12:00pm IST, and the handset will go on sale via Flipkart. The company recently teased its design via a microsite on the e-commerce platform while promotional videos revealed a dual-tone rear panel with a matte and vegan leather finish.

The Poco M8 5G is confirmed to be 7.35mm thick and weighs around 178g. It will feature a 50-megapixel AI-powered primary camera.  It features a centrally aligned squircle-shaped camera module housing two camera sensors and an LED flash. 

Poco M8 5G Specifications, Price (Expected)

The Poco M8 5G is rumoured to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 15 5G. If true, it could get a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3200 nits peak brightness. The display will likely have Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It may run on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, alongside up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. 

The Redmi Note 15 5G also sports a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 108-megapixel primary sensor and a 20-megapixel front camera. It has a 5,520mAh battery with 45W fast charging support and 18W reverse charging support. 

Pricing details for the Poco M8 5G are still under wraps. The Redmi Note 15 5G starts at around Rs. 30,000 in global markets, while the Poco M7 5G debuted in India in March this year with a price tag of Rs. 9,999.

Poco M8 5G, Poco M8 5G Specifications, Poco M8 5G Price
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo Find N6 Launch Timeline and Key Specifications Tipped; May Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip
Government Shares Vision on Making AI Infrastructure in India More Accessible

