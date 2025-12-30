Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Government Shares Vision on Making AI Infrastructure in India More Accessible

Government Shares Vision on Making AI Infrastructure in India More Accessible

The Principal Scientific Adviser shared a white paper on access to AI infrastructure, detailing data, compute and DPI roles.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 30 December 2025 12:59 IST
Government Shares Vision on Making AI Infrastructure in India More Accessible

Photo Credit: Pexels/Brett Sayles

The white paper also recommends developing resource-efficient AI systems

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The white paper recommends treating AI systems as digital public goods
  • India is constructing a GPU cluster with 3,000 next-gen GPUs
  • The government suggests taking a digital public infrastructure approach
Advertisement

The Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India has published a white paper titled “Democratising Access to AI Infrastructure,” outlining key aspects of expanding access to artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure across the country. The PSA states that the document was prepared with input and feedback from domain experts, stakeholders, and colleagues, and was released on Monday. It examines physical and digital AI infrastructure, current capacities in India, and considerations for broader and more equitable access to compute, datasets and model ecosystems.

India's Vision to Create Democratic Access to AI Infrastructure

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser shared the white paper, stating, “For India, democratising access means treating AI infrastructure as a shared national resource, empowering innovators across regions to build local-language tools, adapt assistive technologies, and create solutions aligned with India's diverse needs.”

The white paper defines democratising access to AI infrastructure as making essential elements of AI, such as computing power, datasets, and model toolchains, available and affordable, so that a wider set of users can participate in developing and deploying AI technologies. It suggests that access to these building blocks should not be limited to a small group of global players and urban hubs, but should instead be treated as shared resources that support innovation across institutions and regions.

In its assessment of AI infrastructure, the paper distinguishes between physical infrastructure and digital infrastructure. Physical infrastructure includes data centres, Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) and other specialised processors that support training and deploying large AI models. The report points out that while India hosts nearly 20 percent global data, its share of global data centre capacity is just three percent. It also highlights the planned expansion of compute capacity through initiatives under the IndiaAI Mission, including a secure GPU cluster with 30,000 next-generation units for sovereign and strategic applications.

PSA's white paper notes that data centres in India are geographically concentrated, with Mumbai and Navi Mumbai holding the largest share, followed by hubs in Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, the Delhi NCR region, Pune and Kolkata. Alongside physical compute capacity, the document discusses how high-quality datasets and foundational model ecosystems are critical for AI development and highlights the need for these resources to be more widely accessible.

The core of vision highlighted in the white paper is the “digital public infrastructure (DPI)” approach. As per the PSA, the approach includes treating AI systems as digital public goods, which will enable stakeholders to utilise data, compute, and the ecosystem of models and algorithms without needing to be in physical proximity. However, instead of using a single platform or a monolithic system, the PSA advises using a set of modular public-good enablers to address the gaps in the AI ecosystem.

In the initial phase, the focus is recommended to be on lighter-weight elements, such as directories, metadata standards, access protocols, or registries. After developing capacity, the focus should be on data access systems, consent-based data flows, and a “coordinated computer-exchange mechanism,” commonly known as compute.

The white paper does not propose formal policy changes. Instead, it can be understood as a broad vision outlined by the government to shape the country's AI infrastructure at the infant stage, so that when the technology is scaled, there is no need to make large changes to the infrastructure to expand access to non-urban centres and individual stakeholders.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI infrastructure, India
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Poco M8 5G India Launch Date Announced: Expected Specifications, Features

Related Stories

Government Shares Vision on Making AI Infrastructure in India More Accessible
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Might Cost in India
  2. Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Confirmed to Launch With This Snapdragon Chipset
  3. Foxconn's Manufacturing Expansion in India Is Straight Out of Its China Playbook
  4. Motorola's Signature Phone Will Launch in India on This Date
  5. Amazon Get Fit Days Sale 2026 Announced in India: See Top Deals, Discounts
  6. WhatsApp Rolls Out New Year 2026 Features Ahead of Its Busiest Day
  7. Poco M8 5G Will Launch in India on This Date
  8. Vivo X300 Ultra Design, Display Details Surface Ahead of China Launch
  9. OnePlus Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V Battery Capacities Announced Ahead of Debut
  10. PAN-Aadhaar Deadline: How to Link PAN Card and Aadhaar Before December 31
#Latest Stories
  1. iQOO Z11 Turbo Confirmed to Launch in Four Colourways in China
  2. Mappls App Introduces Multimodal Public Transport Routes With Bus, Metro, and Rail Route Information
  3. WhatsApp Launches New Year 2026 Features With New Stickers, Video Call Effects and Status Tools
  4. Government Shares Vision on Making AI Infrastructure in India More Accessible
  5. Poco M8 5G India Launch Date Announced: Expected Specifications, Features
  6. LBW: Love Beyond Wicket OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Tamil Sports Drama Online
  7. Oppo Find N6 Launch Timeline and Key Specifications Tipped; May Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip
  8. Oppo Find X9s Tipped to Launch With 6.3-Inch Display, Two 200-Megapixel Rear Cameras
  9. CD Projekt Sells DRM-Free PC Games Storefront GOG to Its Co-Founder for $25.2 Million
  10. Xiaomi 17 Series to Be Expanded With Fifth Model Featuring Snapdragon Chipset, Tipster Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »