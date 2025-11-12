Google on Wednesday released the latest Pixel drop for November 2025, and it brings several new features to Pixel devices. The company has added a Remix feature to the Messages app, enabling users to restyle any photo with the Nano Banana image editing model. AI-powered notification summaries are claimed to help users find details faster, while they will also receive alerts about likely scams in chat messages. Scam Detection and Call Notes — two Pixel-exclusive features — will now be available in more regions.

November 2025 Pixel Drop: What's New

Google detailed the new features arriving on Pixel devices in a blog post. The most notable addition is Remix in Google Messages. It is claimed to use Nano Banana, the company's Gemini image generation and editing model, to transform normal selfies, portraits, or pet photos into artistic styles, such as 3D animation, anime, sketch, and more.

The Remix feature in Google Messages uses Nano Banana to restyle images

Photo Credit: Google

Users can now edit any photo using Remix in Google Messages, and the recipient will be able to see it, irrespective of the phone they use. As per the company, those engaged in a conversation with other Google Messages users can both remix the same image back and forth without leaving the app.

Following the November 2025 Pixel Drop, the Pixel will provide AI-powered summaries of longer conversations. Group texts and lengthy chat threads will be recapped in the notification shade to help users catch up quickly. Additionally, the company will organise and silence lower-priority notifications to prevent unnecessary interruptions, beginning December 2025.

Owners of Pixel 6 and newer models in the US will be informed of potential scams when receiving chat notifications from popular apps, the company said. It uses the Scam Detection feature to display a Likely Scam alert on notifications of messages that may seem suspicious.

Google is also upgrading the VIP widget for Pixel with a new crisis badge, keeping you informed about critical alerts, such as flooding, in your vicinity.

Apart from this, personalised edits are now available to eligible Android users in the US via the Google Photos app. There's a new Power Saving mode for Google Maps, showing a simplified layout with only key information to conserve battery life. Users can also customise their Pixel using ‘Wicked: For Good' theme packs, inspired by the film.

Lastly, the company is expanding two Pixel-exclusive features — Scam Detection and Call Notes — to more regions. The former leverages AI to warn users of speech patterns commonly used by scammers. It is rolling out to Pixel 9 and newer devices in Australia, Canada, India, Ireland, and the UK.

Call Notes, on the other hand, uses on-device AI to record calls, take notes, and generate a transcript and summary from it. It will be available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, Japan, and the UK.