Google's Latest Pixel Drop Brings Remix Feature to Messages, AI Notification Summaries, and More

Pixel will now provide AI-powered summaries of longer group texts and chat threads, as per Google.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 12 November 2025 09:11 IST
Google's Latest Pixel Drop Brings Remix Feature to Messages, AI Notification Summaries, and More

Photo Credit: Google

Pixel Drop for November 2025 was leaked last week

Highlights
  • Users can restyle selfies or photos into 3D, anime formats in Messages
  • Scam Detection warns users of suspicious chat messages in real time
  • Call Notes and Scam Detection expand to India, UK, and other countries
Google on Wednesday released the latest Pixel drop for November 2025, and it brings several new features to Pixel devices. The company has added a Remix feature to the Messages app, enabling users to restyle any photo with the Nano Banana image editing model. AI-powered notification summaries are claimed to help users find details faster, while they will also receive alerts about likely scams in chat messages. Scam Detection and Call Notes — two Pixel-exclusive features — will now be available in more regions.

November 2025 Pixel Drop: What's New

Google detailed the new features arriving on Pixel devices in a blog post. The most notable addition is Remix in Google Messages. It is claimed to use Nano Banana, the company's Gemini image generation and editing model, to transform normal selfies, portraits, or pet photos into artistic styles, such as 3D animation, anime, sketch, and more.

pixel drop nano banana Nano Banana

The Remix feature in Google Messages uses Nano Banana to restyle images
Photo Credit: Google

Users can now edit any photo using Remix in Google Messages, and the recipient will be able to see it, irrespective of the phone they use. As per the company, those engaged in a conversation with other Google Messages users can both remix the same image back and forth without leaving the app.

Following the November 2025 Pixel Drop, the Pixel will provide AI-powered summaries of longer conversations. Group texts and lengthy chat threads will be recapped in the notification shade to help users catch up quickly. Additionally, the company will organise and silence lower-priority notifications to prevent unnecessary interruptions, beginning December 2025.

Owners of Pixel 6 and newer models in the US will be informed of potential scams when receiving chat notifications from popular apps, the company said. It uses the Scam Detection feature to display a Likely Scam alert on notifications of messages that may seem suspicious.

Google is also upgrading the VIP widget for Pixel with a new crisis badge, keeping you informed about critical alerts, such as flooding, in your vicinity.

Apart from this, personalised edits are now available to eligible Android users in the US via the Google Photos app. There's a new Power Saving mode for Google Maps, showing a simplified layout with only key information to conserve battery life. Users can also customise their Pixel using ‘Wicked: For Good' theme packs, inspired by the film.

Lastly, the company is expanding two Pixel-exclusive features — Scam Detection and Call Notes — to more regions. The former leverages AI to warn users of speech patterns commonly used by scammers. It is rolling out to Pixel 9 and newer devices in Australia, Canada, India, Ireland, and the UK.

Call Notes, on the other hand, uses on-device AI to record calls, take notes, and generate a transcript and summary from it. It will be available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, Japan, and the UK.

Further reading: Google, Pixel drop, Google Pixel, Pixel feature drop, Pixel update
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Sony Announces State of Play Japan Broadcast for This Week: What to Expect

Google's Latest Pixel Drop Brings Remix Feature to Messages, AI Notification Summaries, and More
