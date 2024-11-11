Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Gemini App for iPhone With Gemini Live Capability Appears in the App Store for Some Users

Gemini App for iPhone With Gemini Live Capability Appears in the App Store for Some Users

A Reddit user residing in the Philippines posted screenshots of the new Gemini app for iPhone.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 November 2024 16:52 IST
Gemini App for iPhone With Gemini Live Capability Appears in the App Store for Some Users

The Gemini app on iPhone is currently not available in India

Highlights
  • So far, iPhone users had to access Gemini via the Google app
  • Several users said that the app is not available in their region
  • The iOS Gemini app offers the same features as its Android counterpart
Advertisement

Gemini app might have been released on iOS in some regions. On Sunday, a Reddit user posted screenshots of the iOS version of the app. In the screenshots, the Gemini Live feature, which offers a two-way voice conversation with the AI, was also visible. The user also shared the app's App Store listing URL, however, several others claimed that it was not available in their region. Notably, iPhone users currently do not have a Gemini app and instead, they can access the chatbot via the Google app.

Gemini App on iOS

A Reddit user with the username u/lostshenanigans posted on the Bard subreddit claiming that the Gemini app for iPhone has been released. Subsequently, the user also posted a couple of screenshots showcasing the app as well as the URL for its App Store listing. However, others reported that the app was showing unavailable for their location. Notably, the user resides in the Philippines.

Gadgets 360 staff members were also not able to access the app, but as per the Redditor, the app listing can be accessed here. It appears that Google is running a limited test run of the iOS app in Gemini. Alternatively, since only one claim of the app's presence has been found so far, there is a possibility of the report being wrong. However, nothing can be said with certainty unless Google makes an announcement about the iOS version of the Gemini app.

Notably, in the screenshots shared by the Reddit user, the Gemini Live feature was also visible, which could mean that the Mountain View-based tech giant plans to launch the Gemini app for iPhone with this capability.

The Gemini app for Android is powered by the Gemini 1.5 Flash large language model (LLM) for the free tier and the Gemini 1.5 Pro for those who have opted for the paid subscription. The Gemini app can have a conversation with users, write essays, search the web, as well as offer recommendations on a wide range of topics. With its multimodal capability, it can also generate images. Users also get the hands-free voice conversation experience with Gemini Live.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Gemini, iPhone, iOS, Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Oppo Find X8 Series India Launch Set for November 21 Alongside ColorOS 15

Related Stories

Gemini App for iPhone With Gemini Live Capability Appears in the App Store for Some Users
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Zomato's New Feature Lets You Grab Cancelled Orders at a Discount
  2. iPhone 16 Plus Survives JerryRigEverything's Durability Test
  3. Oppo Find X8 Series, ColorOS 15 India Launch Set for November 21
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Could Get Same Chipset as Galaxy S24 Series
  5. Realme 14 Pro Lite Colour Options, RAM and Storage Variants Leaked
  6. Bitcoin Hits New All Time High of $81,000, Most Altcoins Follow
  7. Vivo X200 Series Tipped to Launch Globally on This Date
  8. Instagram Confirms It Will Not Refresh Your Feed When You Open App
  9. iPhone Production May Double to $30 Billion in India: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Tipped to Be Powered by Same Chipset as Galaxy S24 Series
  2. Vivo X200 Series Global Launch Date Tipped; Expected to Arrive Later This Month
  3. NASA Launches Power to Explore Essay Contest, Invites Students to Imagine Nuclear-Powered Moon Mission
  4. Realme 14 Pro Lite Said to Be in the Works, Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configurations Tipped
  5. Scientists Move Closer to Synthesising Element 120, Marking Potential New Era in Periodic Table
  6. Gemini App for iPhone With Gemini Live Capability Appears in the App Store for Some Users
  7. Mark Thomson Appointed CERN Director-General, Takes Charge of Collider Project
  8. Russia Delays Key Science Projects: Everything You Need to Know
  9. Oppo Find X8 Series India Launch Set for November 21 Alongside ColorOS 15
  10. Apple Vision Pro 2 to Launch Between Fall of 2025 and Spring 2026 With Same Design as Current Model: Mark Gurman
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »