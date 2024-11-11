Gemini app might have been released on iOS in some regions. On Sunday, a Reddit user posted screenshots of the iOS version of the app. In the screenshots, the Gemini Live feature, which offers a two-way voice conversation with the AI, was also visible. The user also shared the app's App Store listing URL, however, several others claimed that it was not available in their region. Notably, iPhone users currently do not have a Gemini app and instead, they can access the chatbot via the Google app.

Gemini App on iOS

A Reddit user with the username u/lostshenanigans posted on the Bard subreddit claiming that the Gemini app for iPhone has been released. Subsequently, the user also posted a couple of screenshots showcasing the app as well as the URL for its App Store listing. However, others reported that the app was showing unavailable for their location. Notably, the user resides in the Philippines.

Gadgets 360 staff members were also not able to access the app, but as per the Redditor, the app listing can be accessed here. It appears that Google is running a limited test run of the iOS app in Gemini. Alternatively, since only one claim of the app's presence has been found so far, there is a possibility of the report being wrong. However, nothing can be said with certainty unless Google makes an announcement about the iOS version of the Gemini app.

Notably, in the screenshots shared by the Reddit user, the Gemini Live feature was also visible, which could mean that the Mountain View-based tech giant plans to launch the Gemini app for iPhone with this capability.

The Gemini app for Android is powered by the Gemini 1.5 Flash large language model (LLM) for the free tier and the Gemini 1.5 Pro for those who have opted for the paid subscription. The Gemini app can have a conversation with users, write essays, search the web, as well as offer recommendations on a wide range of topics. With its multimodal capability, it can also generate images. Users also get the hands-free voice conversation experience with Gemini Live.