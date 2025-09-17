Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 is all set to kick off on September 23 in India. It is the e-commerce giant's biggest annual sale event, where there will be lucrative deals on a wide range of products across various categories. Smartphones, especially, are expected to be available at considerably lower prices than their usual market rates. Ahead of the sale, Flipkart has revealed the deals that will be live on the iPhone 16 series. Shoppers will be able to purchase the iPhone 16 series, including several iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models that were recently discontinued, with price cuts, bank offers, and more.

Thus, the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 could be a great avenue for clearing your wishlist and purchasing all of the products you desire.

Offers on iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone Pro Max During Flipkart Sale

In anticipation of the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025, the e-commerce giant has updated the prices of the handsets on their respective product pages. The vanilla iPhone 16 with 128GB of storage is listed for Rs. 51,999. The handset was launched in India for Rs. 79,900 and currently retails for Rs. 69,900.

Its 256GB and 512GB variants will be available for purchase at Rs. 61,999 and Rs. 81,999, respectively, during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025.

The iPhone 16 Pro, initially priced at Rs. 1,19,900 for the 128GB model, will now be available for Rs. 74,900. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be sold for Rs. 94,900. In addition to the price cut, Flipkart will also offer a card discount of Rs. 5,000 on both handsets.

This potentially takes down the effective sale price of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max to Rs. 69,900 and Rs. 89,900, respectively. However, do note that Apple has discontinued both of the aforementioned handsets following the launch of the iPhone 17 series.

In addition to bank-based discounts, shoppers are also expected to be able to take advantage of no-cost EMI options, UPI-based offers, and exchange deals. There may also be Pay Later services and SuperCoins offers for Flipkart Plus customers.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.