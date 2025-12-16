Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Global Smartphone Shipments to Slightly Shrink in 2026 Due to RAM Shortage, Higher Component Costs: Report

Global Smartphone Shipments to Slightly Shrink in 2026 Due to RAM Shortage, Higher Component Costs: Report

Honor, Oppo, and Vivo are reportedly seeing the most significant revision in terms of global smartphone shipments estimates.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 December 2025 19:55 IST
Global Smartphone Shipments to Slightly Shrink in 2026 Due to RAM Shortage, Higher Component Costs: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Liam Briese

Global smartphone shipments could marginally shrink in 2026 due to memory shortages

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung is expected to increase the price of its Galaxy S26 series
  • iQOO 15 was launched at a higher price in India than its predecessor
  • OEMs could start launching phones with 4GB RAM options
Advertisement

The OnePlus 15 and iQOO 15 are two flagship smartphones that were recently launched in India. These handsets were significantly more expensive than their predecessors, the OnePlus 13 and iQOO 13. Similarly, reports have suggested that Samsung is likely to increase the price of its upcoming Galaxy S26 series phones, which are expected to debut in early 2026. While this might signal an industry-wide trend, various OEMs have been warning that the rising costs of acquiring memory components, like DRAMs, due to AI adoption, are forcing them to increase the price of their devices. Now, a market research firm has revised its earlier estimates to highlight that the global smartphone shipments could shrink next year.

Budget Smartphones Could Be 'Impacted Most Severely'

According to Counterpoint Research's revised Global Smartphone Shipment Tracker and Forecast report, the global smartphone shipments could shrink by 2.1 percent in 2026. The market research firm cites the rising memory shortage and the rising cost of the bill of materials (BoM). Counterpoint Research Director MS Hwang said that budget handsets, priced under $200 (about Rs. 18,000), will be “impacted most severely”.

The BoM costs increased by about 20 percent to 30 percent at the beginning of 2025, according to the market research firm. Meanwhile, the prices of the mid-range and high-end smartphones have already increased by 10 percent and 15 percent, and this trend could continue in the coming months.

In Q2 2026, the research firm estimates that memory prices might rise by an additional 40 percent, which could result in a further increase in the cost of materials by 8 percent or more than 15 percent from the “current elevated levels”.

As more DRAMs get redirected towards fulfilling the generative AI industry's needs, the smartphone industry will feel the pinch. While the price rise will impact all handset makers, the shipment estimates of the “key Chinese OEMs”, including Honor, Oppo, and Vivo, have been revised most significantly.

This comes soon after a report highlighted that OEMs are exploring different ways to reduce input costs to maintain a healthy margin without having to increase the selling price of their phones, as RAM prices continue to rise. Various tech firms are planning to discontinue the 16GB RAM variants, while bringing the 4GB RAM options back to the market.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Global Smartphone Shipments 2026, Global Smartphone Shipments 2026 Estimates, Global Smartphone Shipments, Counterpoint Research
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Dead Island 3 Is in Development at Dambuster Studios; Launch Planned for 2028
GTA 6 Characters Guide: Jason Duval, Lucia Caminos and Everyone Else You Need to Know About
Global Smartphone Shipments to Slightly Shrink in 2026 Due to RAM Shortage, Higher Component Costs: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 Update Is Rolling Out to These Phones, Tablets
  2. Realme 16 Pro to Launch With Urban Wild Design in These Four Colourways
  3. Realme Narzo 90 Series With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Pricing
  4. OpenAI Says ChatGPT Will Soon Become an Operating System
  5. Google Says It Will Discontinue Its Dark Web Reports Due to This Reason
  6. Redmi K90 Ultra Could Bring a Massive Battery Upgrade
  7. SBI YONO 2.0 Launch: State Bank of India Reportedly Targets 20 Crore Users
  8. Gaming-Focused OnePlus Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Global Smartphone Shipments to Slightly Shrink in 2026 Due to RAM Shortage, Higher Component Costs: Report
  2. Dead Island 3 Is in Development at Dambuster Studios; Launch Planned for 2028
  3. Google and ChatGPT Remain the Most Popular Services as Internet Traffic Grows by 19 Percent: Cloudflare
  4. HyperOS 3 Update Rolls Out to Xiaomi 14, Redmi Note 14 5G and More Devices With Android 16, New AI Features
  5. iOS 26.3 Beta 1 Reportedly Adds Transfer Tool for Switching to Android, Notification Forwarding for Wearables
  6. OpenAI Hires New Head of App Platform to Turn ChatGPT Into an Operating System
  7. Honor Power 2 Chipset, Display Specifications Tipped; Could Launch With 10,080mAh Battery
  8. Hollow Knight: Silksong's First Major Expansion, Sea of Sorrow, Announced; Launch Set for 2026
  9. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Battery Capacity Teased By Company Executive: Here's What We Know So Far
  10. Dhruv64: India’s First Homegrown 64-Bit Dual-Core Microprocessor Unveiled
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »