WhatsApp Rolls Out Feature to Let Users Search Recent Groups via Contact Names: Details

The group search feature is available on WhatsApp Desktop version 2.2245.9 and above.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 13 December 2022 18:25 IST
WhatsApp is also working on bringing a different layout to eight emojis

Highlights
  • WhatsApp is betting on making its user experience more convenient
  • WhatsApp is working on 21 new emojis for an upcoming update
  • WhatsApp Desktop users can now locate groups with a few taps

WhatsApp has begun rolling out a feature to users of its desktop application, that will allow them to find recent groups by entering the name of a contact that is also part of the group. The feature is being rolled out to the latest stable WhatsApp Desktop version. Finding a group with an obscure name, or with special characters will also get a lot easier, thanks to this feature. For now, the change is visible for some users, and the ability to search for groups is expected to reach other users in the coming days.

The feature is intended to add more convenience for users who operate or are part of multiple WhatsApp groups. Searching for the groups using names of contacts who are part of those groups, means users no longer need to memorise the names of different groups.

The feature will be compatible with WhatsApp's desktop version 2.2245.9 and above, according to a report by feature tracker WABetaInfo which first reported the feature was rolling out to users.

Owned by Meta, WhatsApp reportedly has over two billion users from over 100 countries and is touted as the most widely used messaging app.

The end-to-end encrypted platform competes with apps like Telegram and WeChat among others.

Over the years, WhatsApp has integrated useful features on its platform, including the ability to pay other users from within a chat. The messaging service is also working on a plethora of smaller, but useful updates to the app.

The messaging app had recently rolled out Polls alongside 'Communities', a feature that allows users to have separate groups under one umbrella to organise group conversations.

WhatsApp is also working on bringing a different layout to eight emoji on the app while also looking to launch 21 new emojis that are currently are under development, according to the feature tracker. Three large heart emoji will be released to in a future update of WhatsApp beta for Android, WABetaInfo previously reported.

Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Comment
 
 

