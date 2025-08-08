Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Meta Reportedly Acquires AI Audio Startup WaveForms Amid Ongoing Talent War

Meta Reportedly Acquires AI Audio Startup WaveForms Amid Ongoing Talent War

As part of the acquisition, WaveForms founder Alexis Conneau and Coralie Lemaitre will join Meta’s Superintelligence Labs.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 8 August 2025 17:02 IST
Meta Reportedly Acquires AI Audio Startup WaveForms Amid Ongoing Talent War

Photo Credit: Reuters

Last month, Meta reportedly acquired Play AI, a startup working with voice models

Highlights
  • WaveForms AI was founded in December 2024
  • The AI startup specialises in detecting and replicating emotion in audio
  • It raised $40 million in funding earlier this year
Advertisement

Meta is reportedly continuing its recruitment offensive to build up its new artificial intelligence (AI) division Superintelligence Labs. As per the report, the Menlo Park-based tech giant's latest spoils of the war is WaveForms, an AI startup working with audio-focused models. While the terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, the co-founders of the company were reportedly hired by Meta. This comes just a month after the company reportedly acquired Play AI, another startup working in the AI audio space.

WaveForms Was Founded in December 2024

According to The Information, Meta has completed the acquisition process to purchase WaveForms, an audio large language model (LLM) research and product startup. On LinkedIn, the company says it is working to solve the Speech Turing Test and creating “Emotional General Intelligence.”

Notably, the Speech Turing Test is a variation of Alan Turing's original Turing Test that evaluates whether a listener can tell if a voice or speech is generated by a human or by AI. If the listener cannot confidently pick an option, the test is considered to be passed. It is considered one of the important benchmarks of voice-based AI.

The San Francisco-based AI startup was founded by ex-Meta and OpenAI researcher Alexis Conneau, and ex-Google advertising strategist Coralie Lemaitre in December 2024. Despite its short run, the company reportedly raised $40 million (roughly Rs. 350 crore) in funding earlier this year, in a round led by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.

As per the report, both Conneau and Lemaitre will join Meta's Superintelligence Labs as part of the acquisition deal. The tech giant might also make use of the tech stack of WaveForms to develop its voice-focused AI products. Meta already owns Play AI, another voice AI startup it acquired last month.

The company's focus on targeting voice AI startups highlights its intention to fill a visible gap in Meta AI's capabilities. While the company is reportedly working on adding real-time two-way voice conversations with the chatbot, it remains significantly behind compared to competitors like OpenAI and Google, which have released natural sounding voice features within ChatGPT and Gemini, respectively.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Meta, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Enterprise
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
POCO F7 Gets a Serious Camera Upgrade, and It's Just the Beginning
Meet the OnePlus Nord 5: Big on Power, Easy on Your Wallet

Related Stories

Meta Reportedly Acquires AI Audio Startup WaveForms Amid Ongoing Talent War
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ 5G With Dimensity 9400+ SoC Launched: Check Price
  2. Lenovo Refreshes LOQ Laptops in India With Up to Nvidia RTX 5060 GPU
  3. Lenovo Idea Tab Now Up for Sale in India With This Price Tag
  4. Redmi 15 5G Price, Colour Options Listed on Website Ahead of Launch in Malaysia and Singapore
  5. Infinix GT 30 5G+ With GT Shoulder Triggers Launched in India: See Price
  6. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel 10 Pro Promo Video Reveals Full Design
  7. OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Mayasabha, and More
  8. JSK OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Malayalam Movie Online?
  9. Infinix GT 30 5G+ Launching Today: Everything You Need to Know
  10. Samsung Launches HW-Q990F and HW-QS700F Soundbars in India: Check Prices
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge to Be Thinner than Galaxy S25 Edge Model Despite Larger Battery, Tipster Claims
  2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Design and Specifications Listed on Google Play Console, Could Debut Soon
  3. Meta Reportedly Acquires AI Audio Startup WaveForms Amid Ongoing Talent War
  4. Elon Musk's X Plans to Display Ads on Grok Answers; Grok Imagine Temporarily Goes Free for US Users
  5. iPhone 17 Pro Tipped to Feature 256GB of Storage on Base Model Like iPhone 17 Pro Max
  6. Battlefield 6 Open Beta Hits Over 3,30,000 Concurrent Players on Steam With Servers at Full Capacity
  7. Google Working to Fix Gemini Bug That Made It Call Itself a Failure
  8. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel 10 Pro and Watch 4 Designs Revealed via Marketing Videos
  9. Asus Vivobook S16 Refreshed in India With Snapdragon X Series Processor: Price, Specifications
  10. Xiaomi Working on Redmi Smartphone With Up to 9,000mAh Battery, Tipster Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »