Samsung’s Display-Less AI Smartglasses are Reportedly Delayed to Next Year

Samsung’s display-less smartglasses reportedly feature speakers, a microphone and a camera.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 August 2025 14:25 IST
Samsung’s Project Moohan XR headset will reportedly be equipped with a Snapdragon XR SoC

Highlights
  • Samsung is said to keep the price of the glasses affordable
  • It is said to be launched at the end of next year
  • Samsung is rumoured to launch the Project Moohan XR headset this year
Samsung is rumoured to be working on several smartglasses currently. While the headline maker device is its Project Moohan, an extended reality (XR) headset that was first unveiled in December 2024, the company is also working on Project Haean, a smartglass with an augmented reality (AR) display. The latter was showcased by the South Korean tech giant at Google I/O 2025. Now, a report suggests that the company is working on another “display-less” smartglasses that will be powered by multimodal artificial intelligence (AI), similar to the Ray-Ban Meta smartglasses.

Samsung's Display-Less AI Smartglasses Could Be Launched Next Year

While some rumours have previously mentioned that the display-less smartglasses could be launched this year alongside Project Moohan, a new report suggests there is a possible delay in Samsung's plans. According to the South Korean media outlet SEDaily, these smartglasses are planned to launch at the end of next year. The unnamed device is said to feature speakers, a camera, and a microphone, but no display.

The description of this device is similar to the Ray-Ban Meta smartglasses, which also do not feature any displays. The report claims that the popularity of this device has given Samsung the confidence to introduce its own product.

As per the publication, this device is not the same as Project Haean, which Samsung is jointly developing with Google, features an AR display, and could run on the Android XR operating system. While Project Haean will reportedly be released under Google's name, the display-less smartglasses are said to be launched as part of Samsung's brand. No other details about the wearable were shared by the publication.

However, looking at the Ray-Ban Meta, Samsung's wearable could feature an AI assistant that can be activated and interacted with via voice. It is likely to feature multimodal capability and should be able to detect objects around the users. Since the device features cameras, it is possible that users will be able to record videos and capture images via voice prompts as well.

Notably, these are merely speculations, and Samsung's vision will only be clear when the company officially launches the device.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
