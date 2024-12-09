Technology News
Samsung is reportedly aiming to produce around 7 million units of foldable phones next year.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 9 December 2024 14:09 IST
First half of next year will see the arrival of the Galaxy S25 series

  • Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to be launched on January 22
  • Samsung has strong expectations for the upcoming Galaxy S lineup
  • Company's next year’s production target is reportedly 229.4 million units
Samsung's Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra are likely to land near the start of 2025. As rumours about the specifications of the flagship phones are popping up on the Web, a new report from Korea discloses details about Samsung's production plan for the Galaxy S25 series. The South Korean smartphone brand is reportedly eying to ship 37 million Galaxy S25 series phones next year, and that would mark an increase from shipments of Galaxy S24 series devices this year. This indicates Samsung's strong faith in the demand for the upcoming phones.

Samsung Planning Higher Production Volume for Galaxy S25 Series

As per a report by The Elec, Samsung aims to ship roughly 37 million Galaxy S25 series phones next year, slightly more than the forecasted 35 million units of Galaxy S24 series handsets. This suggests that the company has strong expectations for the upcoming Galaxy S series lineup.

Further, the report states that Samsung's next year's production target is 229.4 million units. This is 7 to 8 million units less than the previous estimate of 237 million units forecasted in October. The brand reportedly planning to produce around 7 million units of foldable phones next year.

The latest report about Samsung's production plan comes after the company stated that the Galaxy S24 series shipped more units than the Galaxy S23 range. The brand in its Q2 earnings this year revealed that Galaxy S24 series phones that arrived with Galaxy AI features achieved double-digit growth in shipments and revenue over their predecessors. Market research firm Counterpoint Research reported that the Galaxy S24 was one of the top ten best-selling phones during Q3 2024. 

The Galaxy S25 series is expected to be launched on January 22 during the company's Galaxy Unpacked event. The lineup is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and ship with Galaxy AI features.

 

Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
