Technology News
English Edition

Hubble Captures First-Ever Rogue Black Hole Devouring a Star Outside Galactic Core

Hubble spots a rogue black hole ripping a star outside its galaxy’s center in the first known offset TDE, led by Dr. Yuhan Yao's team.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 May 2025 22:33 IST
Hubble Captures First-Ever Rogue Black Hole Devouring a Star Outside Galactic Core

Photo Credit: NASA, ESA, STScI, Yuhan Yao (UC Berkeley)

Hubble image reveals galaxy with wandering supermassive black hole

Highlights
  • Hubble Sees First Rogue Black Hole Eating Star Outside Galaxy Core
  • Astronomers spotted ‘Space Jaws’ using the Hubble telescope
  • Telescopes may uncover more rogue TDEs and hidden black holes
Advertisement

Astronomers have revealed the occurrence of Space Jaws with the help of the Hubble telescope. There is a black hole caught from the home galaxy ripping a star. This is the first direct evidence of a huge black hole which is in action. Unique thing is that the black hole is not at the center of the galaxy, marked as the first incident in history. Dr. Yuhan Yao led the observations, postdoc fellow at University of California, together with Dr. Erica Hammerstein and Dr. Ryan Chornock.

Identifying a Cosmic Outlier

According to a study at NASA using the Hubble Telescope, on February 22, 2025, a tidal disruption event known as TDE called AT2024tvd, spotted at 600 million light years away. The Zwicky Transient Facility caught the initial flare and the location has been reported using the Hubble Space Telescope. The black hole lies 2600 light years away from the core of the galaxy, where 100 million supermassive black holes lie. This black hole surprised the scientists as it is in the offset position and is wandering. However, astronomers say, the presence of two super massive black holes within a single galaxy is not unusual.

Origins: Ejected or Merged?

There are two main theories put forward by the scientists for explaining the dislocation. According to one theory, it formed by the remains of a smaller galaxy that blended with the current host, billions of years ago. The other theory says it was ejected from the centre of the galaxy at the time of violent three black hole interactions. Dr. Hammerstein could not detect any merger remnants through observations, yet the presence of two black holes in one galaxy is a revolution to the past.

A Star's Violent End

The black hole shreds the star, and pulls it away through strong tidal forces and emits a bright flare. Such events not just indicate the happening of hidden black holes but too help the scientists study the physics of black holes in detail.

Eyes on the Future

Astronomers expect to unveil more such TDEs which are offset using NASA's Roman SPace Telescope and Vera C. Rubin Observatory. There can be a possibility of hidden wandering supermassive black holes.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Hubble Telescope, Rogue Black Hole, Tidal Disruption Event, AT2024tvd, NASA Discovery
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon's New Vulcan Robots for Fulfilment Centres Have a ‘Sense of Touch’
Malaysia Logs 300 Percent Rise in Electricity Theft Linked to Illegal Crypto Mining: Report

Related Stories

Hubble Captures First-Ever Rogue Black Hole Devouring a Star Outside Galactic Core
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V50 Elite Edition Launched in India; Vivo TWS 3e Included in the Box
  2. Oppo Reno 14 5G, Reno 14 Pro 5G With 50-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched
  3. OnePlus 13s Colour Options Teased Ahead of Upcoming India Launch
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Gets Upgrade Bonus and Cashback Offers in India
  5. Lava Shark 5G India Launch Date, Price Range, Key Features Revealed
  6. Valve Says Steam Systems Were Not Breached After Reported Data Leak
  7. OnePlus 15 Rear Camera Configuration Hinted in New Leak
  8. Ubisoft Is Delaying Some of Its 'Biggest' Games to 2026 and Beyond
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. SpaceX Fires Up Starship Upper Stage for Ninth Test Flight in Static Fire Trial
  2. Hikers Stumble Upon 600 Gold Coins in Czech Forest Near Polish Border
  3. NASA’s IMAP Spacecraft Prepares to Map the Solar System’s Edge
  4. Hubble Captures First-Ever Rogue Black Hole Devouring a Star Outside Galactic Core
  5. SpaceX Launches 28 Starlink Satellites from Florida: What You Need to Know
  6. Lava Shark 5G India Launch Set for May 23; to Be Priced Under Rs 10,000
  7. Alcatel V3 Ultra Price Range Tipped; May Launch Alongside Alcatel V3 Pro, V3 Classic
  8. Google Gemini Advanced Users Can Now Connect the Chatbot With GitHub
  9. US President Donald Trump Asks Apple to Stop Moving iPhone Production to India
  10. Coinbase Says Cybercriminals Breached User Data, Demanded $20 Million Ransom
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »