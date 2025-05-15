Google is adding a new feature to its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, Gemini. Announced on Wednesday, Gemini can now connect to GitHub repositories and perform several coding tasks. These include generating and modifying functions, explaining code, answering queries about the codebase, debugging code, and more. Currently, the feature is only available to the paid subscribers of the platform. Notably, the Mountain View-based tech giant announced that it will now expand Gemini to more devices, including smartwatches, smart TVs, infotainment systems in cars, and more.

Gemini Advanced Can Now Access GitHub Repos

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of the Gemini app announced the new feature. The post stated, “Gemini Advanced now connects with GitHub, making it a more powerful coding assistant.” Those using the latest version of the mobile app or the web client should be able to access the new feature. Notably, this feature is only available to the Gemini Advanced subscribers.

While the feature does not enhance the coding ability of the chatbot, it makes its use case more personalised. Users can now link the AI to their repositories and then ask Gemini questions about them or ask it to debug the codebase.

Google says this new capability will allow Gemini to generate and modify code and functions, analyse and explain code, answer queries, debug, and more. In an example shown, Gemini was able to analyse the code and show ways to make it more efficient.

To use the feature, Gemini Advanced users can tap on the plus icon (+) on the left side of the text field and select the “import code” option. Once done, they will see another text box where they can paste the GitHub URL. These links can belong to public or private repos, the AI works with both. Notably, the Gemini Advanced subscription in India costs Rs. 1,950 per month.

Earlier this week, the tech giant announced the expansion of Gemini to more Android devices. Google said that in the coming months, Gemini will be integrated into smartwatches, smart TVs, in-car infotainment systems, and even headsets and smart glasses.