SpaceX Fires Up Starship Upper Stage for Ninth Test Flight in Static Fire Trial

SpaceX fired up Starship’s upper stage for 60 seconds in a static fire test for Flight 9.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 May 2025 22:34 IST
Photo Credit: SpaceX

Highlights
  • Starship fires 6 Raptors in 60-sec static test
  • Third static fire for Ship as SpaceX readies ninth Starship flight
  • Flight 9 launch expected in coming weeks, no set date yet
SpaceX's next-generation Starship spacecraft has fired up in another test as the company prepares for its ninth flight. Starship conducted a full-duration static fire of its upper stage at the Starbase facility in South Texas on May 12th. The 171-foot-tall (52-metre) vehicle fired all six of its mighty Raptor engines for the full-duration burn, which took about 60 seconds. This marked the third such static fire for this specific ship, which is now undergoing final checks. SpaceX shared video and images of the trial in a post on X the following day.

Starship Nears Ninth Launch as SpaceX Advances Toward Mars-Ready Reusability

As per a Space.com report, the static fire is one of the last key milestones before the vehicle's upcoming launch, though no date has yet been announced. The booster assigned to Flight 9 has already conducted a static fire test, sparking talk it may only be weeks from flight. Fully stacked, Starship stands 403.5 feet, making it the most powerful rocket system ever assembled. Its super-heavy booster and ship upper stage are intended for full reuse, a requirement for voyages to the moon, Mars, and beyond.

Starship has completed eight test flights to date, two of them in 2025. Though the missions themselves blasted off without a hitch, the ship's upper stage flubbed both times shortly after arriving in space. During those flights, Super Heavy managed to fly back to Starbase and land with the aid of its giant launch tower's "chopstick" arms in a dramatic manoeuvre that was one of a kind for SpaceX's rocket-catching system. But both times the ship exploded less than 10 minutes after launch, a failure that has raised concerns about the stability of that upper stage.

SpaceX Starship, the Mars colonisation spacecraft, has now completed more than one full static fire test run, and it is expected to be a fully reusable spacecraft after the next test flight. Until then, space watchers will have to keep waiting for progress at Starbase. The ninth launch of this giant vehicle is probably not too far off if SpaceX continues to evolve and test at the pace they are going.

 

Further reading: SpaceX, Starlink, Starship, static fire, Raptor engine, test flight, rocket launch, Starbase, Elon Musk, Mars mission, spaceflight
