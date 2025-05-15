Samsung Galaxy S25 can now be purchased at an effective price of Rs. 63,999 in India. The company has announced several offers which buyers can avail of to get their hands on the flagship phone at a lower rate than its usual selling price. HDFC bank card holders can avail of a bank cashback of Rs. 10,000 on direct purchases, while there's also an upgrade bonus of Rs. 10,000 for those willing to trade in their old smartphones for the Samsung Galaxy S25.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Offers in India

Samsung Galaxy S25 price in India starts at Rs. 74,999 for the 12GB + 128GB configuration. However, the tech giant has introduced an upgrade bonus of Rs. 11,000 which brings its effective price down to Rs. 63,999. It is to be noted that this price is for the 12GB + 128GB model only. Further, the final exchange amount will depend on the make, model, and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the availability of the offer at your location.

Alternatively, buyers have the option to avail of a bank cashback worth Rs. 10.000 if they do not wish to trade in any old device. Additionally, Samsung is offering a no-cost EMI for nine months, along with Rs. 8,000 bank cashback. This offer is valid on transactions made via HDFC Bank cards. Meanwhile, NBFC consumers can also purchase the Samsung Galaxy S25 with a 24-month no-cost EMI plan too.

Samsung says these offers are valid on purchasing the smartphone via Samsung.com, leading online platforms, and retail stores across the country.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Specifications

The dual SIM (nano + nano) Samsung Galaxy S25 (review) runs on Android 15-based One UI 7. It is equipped with a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,600nits peak brightness. The phone is powered by a custom octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy S25 gets a triple camera unit which comprises a 50-megapixel primary camera with 2x in-sensor zoom, optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree field of view and f/2.2 aperture, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, OIS, and an f/2.4 aperture. There's also a 12-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy S25 includes 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It packs a 4,000mAh battery that can be charged at 25W (wired), along with Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 (15W), and Wireless PowerShare for reverse wireless charging features.