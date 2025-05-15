Lava Shark 5G is set to launch in India soon. The company has officially teased key features of the handset alongside announcing its launch date. The price range of the phone has been revealed as well. Key details about the upcoming smartphone had leaked recently. It is expected to have a similar design language to the existing Lava Shark 4G, which introduced in the country in March. The 4G variant gets a Unisoc T606 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support, and a 50-megapixel primary rear camera.

Lava Shark 5G India Launch: All We Know

The Lava Shark 5G will launch in India on May 23, the company said in a press release. It is claimed to have an AnTuTu score of over 4,00,000. The phone will support LPDDR4X RAM and will be priced in the country under Rs. 10,000.

Lava added that the upcoming Shark 5G handset will be equipped with a 13-megapixel AI-backed main rear camera sensor. It will have an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

An earlier leak suggested that the Lava Shark 5G will come with a dual rear camera unit. It will likely be offered in blue and gold colour options. The round LED flash unit placed in the camera island has a circular design around it.

A Geekbench listing of the Lava Shark 5G suggests that it will likely be powered by a Unisoc T765 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. It is expected to support 64GB of onboard storage and run on Android 15 out-of-the-box.

The Lava Shark 4G variant is priced in India at Rs. 6,999 for the 4GB + 64GB option. The smartphone carries a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz, a 50-megapixel main rear camera sensor, and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It is powered by a Unisoc T606 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. The smartphone arrives with an IP54 dust and splash-resistant rating.